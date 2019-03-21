The Dallas Import Making Hudson Yards Feel Cool

Photo: Max Burkhalter/Courtesy of Forty Five Ten

Last Friday, Hudson Yards finally opened its doors in New York. As one might expect from the most ambitious real-estate project in America, it includes plenty of luxury retail, including Dior, Cartier, and Neiman Marcus. But Forty Five Ten, a shop originally from Dallas, stands out for its approach to style.

Photo: Max Burkhalter/Courtesy of Forty Five Ten

Forty Five Ten occupies four storefronts on the fifth floor of Hudson Yards. It’s divided into four categories of clothing: Women’s Designer, Men’s Designer, Vintage, and a platform for emerging labels called 4510/SIX. Everything is carefully selected, from the clothing — which skews arty — to the actual contemporary art on display.

President and creative director Kristen Cole describes the project as “a labor of love.” She and her husband Joe designed the space and collaborated with contemporary artists and architects on the fixtures. “We love the location, and the adjacency to the High Line and Chelsea galleries,” said Cole. “We have strong community within design, art, and fashion worlds, and are excited to build from there.”

Cole wants her shoppers to see luxury as something other the amount of time and effort it took to make a piece of clothing, or the amount of money that it costs. “Luxury can also be defined in terms of creativity — the sheer freedom to dress, create, and express ideas as an individual,” Cole explained. “It’s about empowerment and the ability to amplify ourselves by the choices we make.”

