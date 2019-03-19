A 24-Year-Old Is Accused of Killing a Mob Boss. It Gets Weirder From There.

The suspect, Anthony Comello. Photo: Seth Wenig/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The murder, at first, seemed like a major mob hit out of 1980s New York: In a Staten Island neighborhood with mafia ties, the alleged head of the Gambino crime family gets gunned down outside his home on March 13, where he dies from multiple wounds. But as the story has developed, the details surrounding it have only grown to be increasingly bizarre and have yet to fit together in any totally logical way, leading authorities to believe that this shooting was no mob hit at all.

Below, here’s everything we know.

What exactly happened?

The night of March 13, the New York Times reports that alleged boss of the Gambino crime family, 53-year-old Francesco Cali, was fatally shot outside his house in Todt Hill, Staten Island. Per surveillance footage, a pickup truck rammed into a vehicle and knocked off its license plate outside of Cali’s home, which compelled him to come out of his house. The suspect and Cali then approached each other, where the former handed Cali the detached license plate and then shot him six times.

Who is the suspect?

His name is Anthony Comello, and he’s a 24-year-old Staten Island native who lived with his parents, and who law officials say has no mafia ties. On Saturday, law enforcement identified Comello as the owner of the pickup truck in the surveillance video and arrested him in Brick, New Jersey, where he was hiding at a family house. Per Rolling Stone, Comello almost immediately confessed to the murder and is currently being held in New Jersey’s Ocean County Jail, where he’s awaiting charges.

Why would Comello kill Cali?

As of now, it’s unclear, but law enforcement doesn’t think it had anything to do with organized crime. In fact, the murder may have been a gruesome crime of passion, as investigators believe that Comello was romantically interested in Cali’s niece, whom the alleged boss had barred him from seeing. As for Cali, he reportedly didn’t have a proclivity for violence. “He was very, very, very low key,” a law enforcement official told the Times, later describing him as a “ghost.”

As NYPD chief of detectives Dermot Shea said at a news conference on Saturday, “The investigation is far from over.”

“We do not believe this is a random act,” he continued. “We are well aware of Mr. Cali’s past. That will be a part of this investigation as we determine what was the motive for the incident on Wednesday evening.”

Is there anything else about the suspect worth knowing?

Here’s where the narrative becomes slightly more bizarre. At a Monday extradition hearing in New Jersey, during which Comello agreed to be tried for the murder, he drew on the palm of his hand “MAGA Forever,” as well as a number of a phrases relating to right-wing conspiracy theory QAnon: a “Q,” “United We Stand,” and “Patriots in Charge.” (QAnon, which is pro-Trump, popular with 4chan and 8chan users, and incredibly convoluted, posits that there’s a “deep state” trying to take down Trump. In an attempt to describe the right-wing conspiracy theory, the Guardian wrote, “imagine a volatile mix of Pizzagate, InfoWars and the Satanic Panic of the 1980s.”)

Does Comello’s apparent adherence to a right-wing conspiracy have anything to do with his motivation to murder? Was he yet another QAnon follower who’s prone to violence? Also, another detail worth noting: Per police sources, Comello showed up outside of City Hall a few months ago, where he attempted to do a citizens arrest of Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Given the twists that this case has already taken, we can’t even imagine what’s next. This post will be updated as we learn more.