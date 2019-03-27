Welcome to Miami, Glossier

Photo: Juliana Sohn/Juliana Sohn

Glossier, the NYC-based beauty brand with a big Instagram following (1.9 million) and an even bigger valuation ($1.2 billion) is continuing to expand: They just opened a brand new pop-up store in Miami where you can test out every single Glossier product, including the entire Glossier Play makeup line.

Aside from their permanent flagship store in NYC and retail space in L.A., Glossier has been experimenting with a variety of different pop-up concept shops across the country. In San Francisco they had a pop-up fried chicken shop, and in Chicago they opened a museum-inspired gallery space. Drawing on the art-deco tradition and bold color palette of Miami, the Miami pop-up was born.

To celebrate Miami Pride on April 5, the pop-up is hosting a special event from 7–9 p.m. where they will donate 50 percent of their proceeds to Lambda Legal, the defense organization that fights for the rights of LGBTQ people and everyone living with HIV. If you can’t make it to the event, don’t sweat: They will also be selling a limited-edition Glossier Miami keychain, with $5 from every keychain sold also going to Lambda Legal. Check out some photos of the space below, open now through April 28.

Glossier Miami, 222 NW 26th Street, open March 27 through April 28.

Photo: Juliana Sohn/Juliana Sohn

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email Terms & Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.