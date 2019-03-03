Here’s What Glossier Play Really Is

It’s playtime. Photo: Courtesy of Glossier

Glossier, the makeup brand known all over Instagram for their simple skin care and no-makeup makeup looks, is going big, bright, and bold with their new makeup brand, Glossier Play. It’s perfect for anyone who wants to play with shiny things (all of us). If you were still hoping for lube, sorry (or not yet).

The collection launches on their website today, and includes four new makeup products: Colorslide, a long-lasting gel eyeliner pencil, Vinylic Lip, a shiny lip lacquer that comes in a fun, clicky-pen applicator, Niteshine, a pearly highlighter with a doe-foot applicator, and Glitter Gelée, a “one-step” glitter gel that gives you a “jeweled” effect. Each of them are available in a variety of highly pigmented shades, which is different from the more muted, natural shades we’ve been used to from Glossier.

There are also two makeup tools in the Glossier Play lineup: Blade, a sharpener, and The Detailer, an applicator designed for the Glitter Gelée. You can get both tools plus one of each new makeup product for your very own “Playground”, which lets you play with each of the new products at a discounted rate. So, if you really want pay homage to Glossier’s favorite color, you could fill your Playground with the Colorslide in Candyland (metallic, sherbert pink), the Vinylic Lip in Blow-Up (candy pink), the Niteshine in Platinum Rose (pink sheen), and the Glitter Gelée in Firewalk (coppery rose). Time to play, indeed. See images of all the products below, on some different genders.

Photo: Glossier

Photo: Glossier

Photo: Glossier

Photo: Glossier

Photo: Glossier

