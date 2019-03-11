Go Big or Go Home With Prada’s Printed Hat

Photo: Yudi Ela
Back in 1993, Steven Klein shot what would become one of the iconic fashion images of the ’90s: a willowy Kate Moss wearing a slim black turtleneck and a trapper hat that’s almost as big as she is. Now, everything ’90s is new again, and the oversize trapper has returned courtesy of Prada. This fall, the brand’s printed hat appeared on Carey Mulligan on the cover of W and Tilda Swinton in Another, making it the “It” hat of the season. If that’s not enough of a statement for you, add Prada’s suede Sidonie bag — like the ears of the hat, the front flap is oversize for a surprisingly elegant elongated look.