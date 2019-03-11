Go Big or Go Home With Prada’s Printed Hat

Finer Things A photo series that takes a playful approach to our fashion fixations. Photo: Yudi Ela

Back in 1993, Steven Klein shot what would become one of the iconic fashion images of the ’90s: a willowy Kate Moss wearing a slim black turtleneck and a trapper hat that’s almost as big as she is. Now, everything ’90s is new again, and the oversize trapper has returned courtesy of Prada. This fall, the brand’s printed hat appeared on Carey Mulligan on the cover of W and Tilda Swinton in Another, making it the “It” hat of the season. If that’s not enough of a statement for you, add Prada’s suede Sidonie bag — like the ears of the hat, the front flap is oversize for a surprisingly elegant elongated look.

$770 at Prada Jacquard Mouliné Hat $770 at Prada Buy

$3,100 at Prada Sidonie Suede Bag $3,100 at Prada Buy