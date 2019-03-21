Greta Gerwig Had a Baby, Don’t Freak Out

Photo: Andrew Toth/Getty Images for The Mark Hotel

Greta Gerwig has been keeping a secret. Someone noticed something different about the writer, director, and actress as she strolled through Manhattan with her partner Noah Baumbach on Tuesday. According to Page Six, they were pushing a baby carriage – with a baby in it! From this bit of intel, inquiring minds deduced that a new baby had in fact arrived, and that this baby was in their care. “We can confirm that Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach have welcomed their first child together,” a rep for the couple confirmed in a statement to the tabloid. Meanwhile an “insider” told Extra that the child is a boy, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves.