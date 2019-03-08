Happy International Women’s Day, From Mark Ruffalo

Mark Ruffalo wishing you a happy International Women’s Day. Photo: MarkRuffalo/Twitter

Today is International Women’s Day, a day for brands to do stunts, and for lame guys to be like, “UhhHHh what about International Men’s Day??” and then smuggly raise their eyebrows so high that they fly off of their foreheads and up into the Sun.

A small blessing: this video Hulk actor and henley daddy Mark Ruffalo posted to Twitter today.

“Hi everybody, I’m on the set of my new movie with Todd Haynes,” Ruffalo said, from the set of his movie with Todd Haynes, “And I just want to shout out to International Women’s Day, thank all you women in the world for all the beautiful work you’re doing. Especially these days. It gives me a lot of hope to see so many women leaders finally taking their place — their rightful place — in the power structure.”

Happy #InternationalWomensDay! Thankful for all the beautiful work women are doing, especially these days ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿



I’m also thankful to finally have a women-led @MarvelStudios movie to show my daughters, #CaptainMarvel. Can’t wait to watch @brielarson kick ass. #IWD2019 pic.twitter.com/AxLozAkrao — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) March 8, 2019

Then he talked about the new Captain Marvel movie for a bit, which I guess he has to. He concluded by saying, “A special thanks to my wife, Sunny, and my mom, and all the women in my life. Love you guys. Love you, my little daughters. Have a great day.”

While that last comment was, in all likelihood, directed toward his actual daughters, it also felt like it was directed to me, and I would therefore like to respond, “Thank you, Mark. I love you too.”

In other news, a recent study shows that women who make jokes at work have a harder time advancing in their job and getting promoted. Happy International Women’s Day.

