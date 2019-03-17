F i r s t L o o k

In May, the Ace Hotel will open Sister City in the former Bowery Salvation Army building with trellised gardens, a 180-seat restaurant, and a traveler-centric shop (225 Bowery).

Illustration: Jason Lee/Courtesy of the vendors

1. Food: A restaurant called Floret, headed by chefs Joe Ogrodnek and Andrew Whitcomb, with cherry-cork tables, terrazzo floors, and offerings like a peekytoe-crab bowl with brown rice and cucumber kimchee.

2. Shop: A retail area with items geared to travelers, like Mophie power stations (from $13), Baggu Dopp kits ($30), toiletries by Public Goods (from $2), and headphones and speakers by B&O (from $149).

3. Reception: A series of kiosks where guests can check themselves in to the hotel, a bookshelf with titles curated by the New Museum, plus a stained-glass skylight.

4. Coffee bar: A collaboration with Pulley Collective, where visitors can order lattes, cappuccinos, and cold brew on draft and by the can.

5. Garden: Trellised, with outdoor seating and perennial plants like hanging vines, witch hazel, wisteria, and akebia quinata.