How Serious Are Channing Tatum and Jessie J?

Welcome to You Know What I Heard, the Cut’s weekly celebrity gossip column about the peregrinations of the rich and famous. Photo: Getty Images

Channing Tatum, movie star, and Jessie J, British pop singer, have been dating since October. But are they serious? According to a new report in People, oh yes. Tatum and J (?) went to London last week to spend time with J’s family, and they were photographed together there for the first time (holding hands). A source told the tabloid, “It was their first trip together to England as a couple. They seem pretty serious.”

This big-time paparazzi stroll comes after J shared an Instagram message from Tatum in which he rapped about her beauty. Did you see it? It went like this: “Yes i won’t rest till i caress Fresh face Jess. I will finesse till success. Never digress. Just progress. Bless.”

That’s love! Or it’s something, anyway. According to a source who spoke to E! News, Tatum and J are “smitten and don’t want to spend time apart. He has fallen hard for her and can’t get enough. Things are going very well between them.”

Photo: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

What about Tatum’s estranged wife, Jenna Dewan? She’s still dating the very attractive Broadway actor Steve Kazee. He posted this about her on Valentine’s Day last month:

Which couple do you think will get engaged first?

Meanwhile, in Europe, the writer Cat Marnell has provided some essential gossip on another serious couple: Kelly Rohrbach and Steuart Walton. You may remember Rohrbach, 29, as the Sports Illustrated model who dated Leo DiCaprio during the summer of 2015, when he was really into Citi Bikes. Walton, 37, is an heir to the Walmart fortune. The two have been dating since 2017, and according to Marnell, they are planning a big wedding.

Photo: Getty Images/Walton Family Foundation

“Here’s a travel story,” Marnell wrote in a few now-deleted tweets. “I sat facing Walmart heir Steuart Walton for 5 hours today on a train from Chur to Zermatt listening to him call fiancée Kelly Rohrbach then bitch out ‘Mimi,’ their wedding planner. Actual quote: ‘A $20k sandcastle is not required to have a good time.’”

She went on to report that the wedding is in Harbour Island in the Bahamas, and the couple has set a budget of $1–1.5 million. Page Six picked up the story, but so far, Rohrbach and Walton have not commented.

Speaking of rich people, there’s a new book out on the Kushners this week by longtime Vanity Fair writer Vicky Ward. One bit of gossip that’s getting some pickup: According to Ward’s sources, Charles and Seryl Kushner initially disapproved of their son Josh Kushner’s partner, Karlie Kloss. “Josh [told people] he was not allowed to bring Kloss to holiday family gatherings,” Ward writes. “For six years they refused to even meet her.” Another source said the family, including Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, talked about Kloss behind her back and referred to her as “the lingerie model.”

Josh, the family’s sole Democrat, was apparently not too troubled by his family’s disapproval: He married Kloss in a small ceremony in upstate New York this past fall. And now it appears that Ivanka Trump is trying to ingratiate herself with the model. She posted a very, uh, nice Instagram story congratulating her on her new job as the host of Project Runway this week.

Best of luck to the newlyweds.

One small blessing from this week:

“Selena Gomez spotted at Tom Tom.”

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

And here’s an interesting blind item from this week, care of Enty at Crazy Days and Nights:

“This former Disney actress turned A-/B+ list adult actress is spending upwards of $5K a week to support her boyfriend’s spending habits. He spends zero of his own money even though he has quite a bit.”

I don’t support this.

Finally, I’ll leave you with a good Instagram post from the actress and writer Erin Foster, daughter of the celebrity composer David Foster.

David, 69, is currently engaged to Katharine McPhee, 34, but he used to be married to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Yolanda Hadid and appeared on the show with her for a few seasons. Are you surprised that the college cheating scandal has so far involved zero Real Housewives? Disappointing.

Get the best celebrity gossip in your inbox every week. Receive alerts every time there's more news from You Know What I Heard. Email Terms & Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.

Thanks so much for gossiping, and don’t forget to send me a message on Twitter, or contact me on Signal, if you’d like to chat.