To Be More Confident, Talk to Yourself

Turns out, even climate scientists and award-winning playwrights battle impostor syndrome. Those chronic feelings of dread, anxiety, and simply not belonging usually plague us right when we’re continuing to grow. Which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. At the Cut’s How I Get It Done Day on Monday, March 4, our senior editor Melissa Dahl interviewed Dr. Kate Marvel and writer Ming Peiffer about how they’ve used self-doubt to their advantage throughout their careers.

Marvel — a climate scientist who got her Ph.D. at Cambridge — said she experiences impostor syndrome “pretty much every minute of every day.” Peiffer — a lauded playwright who has worked on TV projects with Netflix, Hulu, and AMC — said that feelings of self-doubt let her know she’s right on track. “If I continue to push myself and go out of my comfort zone, I’m going to feel that,” she said. “It tells me that I’m not staying stagnant. I’m moving forward and evolving.”

To remind herself to be confident, Peiffer talks to herself — a tactic that is known to reduce stress levels. She said when she’s in the middle of a perfectionist frenzy that prevents her from writing, she tells herself to stop catastrophizing. “I go from, this draft is going to be bad. I’m never going to have a job. These people won’t want to work with me again, and I’ll be blacklisted from the industry. [To] like Ming, you need to chill out.”

Marvel said she does the same. She’s also spoken up to colleagues when she has felt doubtful or confused, a vulnerable position to be in. She described being in a chaotic meeting with climate scientists last summer where everyone was arguing and talking over each other. Finally she raised her voice and said, “I have no idea what you guys are talking about” — and almost everyone said they didn’t know either. Admitting she didn’t know something turned her into the smartest person in the room.

“For me it was a deliberate choice where I am going to say that I don’t understand, and that’s going to be okay,” she said. “It worked out but it was actually terrifying.”

