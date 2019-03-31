Ikea Comes to Manhattan, Ribbed Stools, and Two Sneaker Storefronts

F i r s t L o o k

On April 15, Ikea’s first city-center showroom — a condensed, delivery-only version of its massive emporiums — will open uptown (999 Third Ave.).

Illustration: Jason Lee/Courtesy of the vendors

1. Small-space products: Storage solutions for small apartments, like the Trones shoe cabinet ($25 for two), the Skadis pegboard ($19), and the Hemnes daybed, which has built-in shelving and can work as a sofa or a double bed ($299).

2. Living room: A fully appointed setup with a Friheten sectional sleeper, which comes in beige, gray, or orange ($699), and a wall-mounted bamboo shelf ($106).

3. Kitchen planning: Tables where people can look at accessories that help maximize kitchen space, like the Tarva five-drawer chest ($149) and the Fintorp rails for hanging pots, pans, and cooking tools ($9).

4. Smart home: Customers can test devices like the Eneby, a wall-mountable Bluetooth speaker (from $49).

5. Studio: A highly realistic apartment based on actual floor plans, with a Vallentuna modular sofa (from $710) that can convert to a bed and the Besta, a tempered-glass storage unit (from $60).