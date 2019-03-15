This Woman Can Stop You From Looking Surprised in Photos

Photo: Courtesy of Anastasia Soare

When “Eyebrow Queen” Anastasia Soare was a teenager, her own eyebrows were pencil-thin. In Romania, before you got a facial, they would always tweeze your eyebrows, she explains. “The only problem was, no one understood what the correct shape should be. When I learned about the golden ratio in art school, I remember thinking, ‘Oh, that’s why I look surprised in every photograph.’”

It would be decades before she implemented her golden ratio-based method of eyebrow shaping (based on highlight, shadow, balance and proportion) toward what would become a cosmetics empire.

When Soare moved to the U.S. at the age of 32, she became a facialist at a Melrose Place salon, working on Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell. But her boss wasn’t thrilled that her appointments always ran late due to her meticulous attention to the brows.

“Nobody was paying attention to clients’ eyebrows, and I couldn’t understand why,” remembers Soare. “I told my boss about the proportion theory, but he didn’t care. So I went out on my own.”

Her new landlord was as dubious as her former boss. On day one, a line had formed outside before she even opened. Soare filled in brows using mixtures of eye shadow and Vaseline, but began developing products during off hours. In 1997, Nordstrom showed up and soon she was flying to a different store location each week. The following year, she was invited to appear on Oprah.

“There was a reason I came to this country; I wanted to do more, I wanted to be significant, make my mark,” says Soare. “To be honest, I don’t think I ever had thought I had to be successful. I just saw a need and I liked to be challenged, that’s my personality.”

Soare spoke with the Cut about her tailoring talents, her propensity toward heels and why menu perusing helps her stay slim.

Bath or shower?

Shower, with Diptyque Do Son or Molton Brown Japanese Orange.

Shampoo/Conditioner of choice:

Christophe Robin hair mask is the best.

Most relied on hairstyling product and/or tool:

Christophe Robin Volumizing Mist, Leonor Greyl Styling Cream, L’Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Hairspray.

Who cuts your hair?

Jen Atkin, and George, from Andy Le Compte does my color.

What, if anything, is usually on/in your brows?

DIPBROW Gel in caramel, Brow Wiz in taupe, DIPBROW Pomade in medium brown for creating individual hair strokes, and set it all with Clear Brow Gel.

Purse of choice:

The Hermès Birkin bag, in black and elephant gray.

Work shoe of choice:

Only high heels, but I do like comfortable shoes. I wear YSL, Gianvito Rossi, Prada, Chanel boots.

What fashion look do you not get or think is silly?

I don’t like to judge. Fashion is a form of expression, so to each their own.

What was your first fashion obsession?

In grade school, my mother, who was a professional tailor, would make all my clothes. I became obsessed with designing them myself.

How do you stay fit?

I read the menu — the desserts, the pastas — and then I order the same boring fish.

If you could have one ridiculous indulgence, what would it be?

A 48-hour day.

What is intriguing you lately?

Young people on Instagram and their creativity. They have so much courage to do things that I couldn’t have at their age.

What phrase or word are you known for saying?

“What’s up? What’s happening!” It is my go-to when I visit with my team in the office. I love feeling connected to everyone.

What would the name of your autobiography be?

Raising Brows.

Who would star as you in the film adaptation?

Sharon Stone.

What do you do or take when you can’t sleep?

I can always sleep.

Name a trait or talent you possess that few know about:

I know how to sew, knit, I’m a great chef, and a good dancer.

What talent do you wish you had?

Speaking perfect English or to be better with more foreign languages.

What do you foresee as the top beauty trends in 2019?

Dewy, clean, radiant skin and continuing the trend of expressing individuality with makeup and fashion.

What product is currently your favorite (understanding that this could change all the time)?

Our new DIPBROW Gel. It was a brow launch three years in the making, and it was absolutely worth the work and the wait. It has coverage, but the convenience of a gel, and it offers up to 12 hours of wear.

If you won the Power Ball tomorrow, what are the first five things you would do? (after, of course, donating the majority of it to your top charities…)

Go back to work like nothing happened.