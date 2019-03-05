In Her Shoes A column about what real women wear when they need to get things done. Photo: Gabriela Herman

Plenty of people are obsessed with celebrity gossip, but Bevy Smith has turned it into a career. As the host of Sirius XM’s “Bevelations” and Fox’s Page Six TV, Bevy Smith provides smart, sharp commentary on the celeb news of the day. Her over-the-top personality has also earned her a regular spot on shows like The Wendy Williams Show, Access Hollywood, and The View.

But Smith didn’t start out in front of the camera. The Harlem native began her career in media, first as Rolling Stone’s senior director of luxury fashion advertising and then as Vibe’s fashion and beauty advertising director. When she caught the eye of BET’s producers, though, she wound up with two on-air gigs: co-hosting Fashion Queens and interviewing Whitney Houston’s close friends and family for BET Remembers Whitney Houston. After that, Bravo, VH1, and ABC came calling, and Smith pivoted permanently into entertainment.

Beyond her hosting duties, Smith also serves as a connector through her “Dinner With Bevy,” a series of intimate off-camera gatherings featuring her impressive rolodex of celeb friends (like Gayle King and Terrence Howard) along with other notables in the fashion and entertainment world. The Cut caught up with Smith the morning she’d landed from a whirlwind weekend at the Sundance Film Festival. Read on to hear about how she dresses for her curvy figure, how wearing sky-high heels keeps her grounded, and why she believes in looking confident and vivacious at all times.

Photo: Gabriela Herman

On her daily shoes: I would never wear the same pair of shoes every day! However, I’ve been obsessed with a pair of white Manolo Blahnik Gogo boots I purchased in Atlanta. I actually paid full price for them, so I’m attempting to get my money’s worth.

On the power of high heels: I have a tall spirit but in reality I’m height-challenged. I started wearing kitten heels when I was 13 but by the time I reached my 18th birthday I moved on to three-inch styles. Once I hit in my 30s I graduated to five-inch and above, hence my love of Alaïa’s.

My shoes are my armor — they allow me to strut into a room and garner attention. They improve my posture, and since I’m busty, I need all the help I can get in that category. Most importantly, they ensure that I’m never rushed. Even if an issue seems urgent, my shoes puts things in perspective — I can only go as fast as my six-inch heels will take me. I rarely ever wear flats. I don’t walk well in them and I tend to stumble quite a bit.

On desk shoes: In my dressing room at Page Six TV I keep about eight pairs of heels. They tend to be shoes that I don’t need to keep in my daily wardrobe rotation but still look good enough if I’m photographed from behind the news desk.

On refusing to wear commuter shoes: I’ve never been the Melanie Griffith Working Girl type. I don’t swap my shoes after a long commute and certainly not on the Staten Island Ferry! I’m the rare native New Yorker who almost never takes public transportation. Between the six-inch heels and the cleavage, it’s a recipe for disaster on a subway or bus.

On her go-to Monday outfit: It’s hard to get back in the swing of things after loafing all weekend, so I’ll wear a wrap dress or sweater dress. It’s the closest to lounge wear that’s acceptable for the office.

On her approach to dressing: I know what works for my body and how to accentuate my positives. When I audition or meet with clients for the first time, I tend to wear the best version of me. That means bright colors, silhouettes which showcase my curvy figure, and the highest heel possible! I want to be my “Bevy-est,” which means being fun, outspoken, and just a little controversial.

