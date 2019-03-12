The Dermatologist Who Gives Out Free Advice in Her Pajamas

IN HER SHOES A column about what real women wear when they need to get things done. Photo: by Gabriela Herman

All 38,000 of Dr. Shereene Idriss’s fans know to tune in weekly to #pillowtalkderm, a Sunday-night series where Idriss lays in bed answering reader questions on everything from Botox to lasers. When Idriss is not doling out free advice, she’s seeing patients as one of the dermatologists at Union Square Laser Dermatology. An expert in facial rejuvenation, Idriss prefers a light, natural touch for her clients, and has developed a following for her minimally invasive approach to cosmetic dermatology.

After graduating from George Washington University, where she completed a seven-year combined undergraduate and medical degree, Idriss went on to Harvard University for a research fellowship. She finished up her training at Tufts Medical Center before relocating to New York. The Cut caught up with her in between patients to talk about her love of monochromatic outfits, her favorite ballet flats, and how she balances motherhood with her busy career.

On comfortable shoes: If my feet hurt, I’m distracted. I can’t think, so I can’t perform to the best of my abilities. My shoes and the comfort of my feet are of the utmost importance. I’m on my feet the majority of the day so I gravitate toward flats in the summer — Chloe makes a supersoft pair that never gives me blisters. I love sneakers during the transitional seasons and you’ll find me in ones by Gucci, Lanvin, or Golden Goose. For winter, it’s all about flat boots. I’ve learned from trial and error that Stuart Weitzman and Gianvito Rossi make the best ones.

On her ideal pair of heels: I wish I could wear heels all day and still manage to function properly! There’s no denying the elegance and strength that is infused into your step and overall demeanor by a good pair. When I do need to wear them, my ideal height is around 85 mm. — it’s not too crazy but still has enough oomph to be dangerous. Manolo Blahnik, Gianvito Rossi, and Aquazzura are my staples.

On what she wears to big meetings: Wearing my own confidence is key — and that is highly dependent on how I feel [on any given] day. The only constant is that I love a monochromatic look. It makes me feel more polished, but how I style it depends on my mood. I’ve attended meetings in everything from army-green jumpsuits with gold sneakers to sleek black leather pants with high-heel booties and oversized soft sweaters.

On her lack of desk shoes: I don’t keep any at my desk! I usually end my day the way I start it. I try to make sure my outfits transition seamlessly. Of course, if I have a formal event, I go home to freshen up and change.

On her typical evening outfit: If I’m going out, I’m either meeting my husband for dinner or meeting up with friends. My go-to is a pair of jeans (J. Brand or Paige are favorites) and a structured blazer by the Row. I’ll throw on a pair of good, glossy metallic pumps or jewel-toned suede, over-the-knee boots. Sometimes I’ll add hoop earrings as a fun touch — my favorites are Alison Lou’s neon jelly hoops or Loucite ones.

On Mondays: It’s my day off, so you can usually find me running errands in athleisure. I love Alo Yoga’s leggings with a cozy Vince sweater and Common Project sneakers. Then I add on a cool coat to pull it together. I’m currently obsessed with my pink faux fur Nour Hammour Anouk coat — it’s the coziest!

On her average, very busy weekday: I hit the day running at 6:45 a.m. because that’s when my baby gets up. I shower and get dressed while interweaving my baby’s schedule with my own. At 8:30 a.m. my nanny arrives and I’m out the door to work. (Honestly, hats off to all moms out there, especially stay-at-home moms, because it truly is the hardest job). I see patients from 9 a.m. straight through dinner while trying to inhale a bite somewhere in between.

Since having the baby, I still haven’t quite figured out my gym routine. Walking home has been my go-to cardio and daily meditation. I try to make it home so I get an hour of quality time with my daughter before bed. Once she’s out, I get my “me time” in before my husband comes home, so I do things a little backwards and slip into my PJs while going through my nightly skin-care routine. I then order in dinner, catch up on some shows, or do a #pillowtalkderm session for Instagram before passing out.

On her biggest work challenge: A lot of younger patients are trying to achieve non-realistic goals because of all the filters out there. I spend a lot of my day struggling between telling patients no and trying to help them achieve the confidence they’re looking for – in a healthy body positive way.

