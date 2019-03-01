Will a ‘Vanderpump Dogs’ Project Grace Our Screens?

Photo: Getty Images

You know that it’s our dog, these are the best dogs of our life! So raise your doggies high, this dog’s for you tonight! Woof!

Will that slightly altered version of the Vanderpump Rules theme song serve as the theme song for the reportedly upcoming Vanderpump project Vanderpump Dogs? We’ll have to wait and see …

According to “Page Six,” Lisa Vanderpump, of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules, is in the process of developing something for television related to her dog rescue, Vanderpump Dogs. The project is reportedly “not a spin-off,” says the “Page Six” source, and instead “could just be a special.”

The nascent project is allegedly already causing trouble among Vanderpump’s Housewives co-stars, who “gathered for dinner at Craig’s in Los Angeles to discuss how ‘extremely unhappy’ they [were]” that Vanderpump was given yet another project at the network, according to “Page Six.” The report continues:

They believed that Vanderpump, 58, started to plant seeds for the project during Season 9 of “RHOBH” by escalating her issue with Kemsley who gave a dog from the rescue to someone who ended up dropping the pup at a shelter.

As a Vanderpump Rules purist I do not know what any of this means, but it certainly sounds like it means something. As a dog lover myself, I can see why Lisa might want to escalate this issue. It seems like “Kemsley” was clearly in the wrong!

Anyway, the “Page Six” Vanderpump source said Lisa has a lot of ideas for Bravo shows, in fact. “Any project that will further her mission to save the lives of dogs here in the USA and around the world is something that she is seriously considering.” Perfect. I am all-in for every single one of them.