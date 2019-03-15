Ivanka Trump Reminds Everyone She and Karlie Kloss Are Sisters-in-Law

“Sisters”. Photo: Getty Images

First Daughter Ivanka Trump and supermodel and koder Karlie Kloss are sisters-in-law, as Ivanka Trump often reminds everyone, and Kloss has not once mentioned publicly. This week, Ivanka reminded everyone again congratulating Kloss on the season 17 premiere of Project Runway, which Kloss is hosting.

“Karlie, it’s happening!” Ivanka says excitedly in a video, before panning to the TV screen behind her, where TV Kloss is talking to a group of designers.

“Amazing,” she smiles, doing a thumbs up. “Project Runway. Epic.”

Back in October, Kloss married into the Kushner family when she wed Josh Kushner, brother of White House adviser, haunted doll, and Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner. Josh marked the occasion with an “I married my best friend” post on Instagram. It’s unclear if Jared and Ivanka were at the intimate, 80-person wedding ceremony in New York, but after Josh proposed to Kloss with an extremely large engagement ring back in July, Ivanka posted a haunting comment on Kloss’s Instagram engagement announcement: “So, so happy for you and Josh! I feel blessed to have you as a sister (!!!) Karlie and look forward to the decades of happy memories we will create together as a family!”

Kloss, meanwhile, has not said much about her in-laws, though she did tell Vogue in September that she’s “chosen to be with the man I love despite the complications.”

“Josh and I share a lot of the same liberal values that guide our lives and the things we stand for,” she added.

