Ivanka Says Being Donald Trump’s Daughter Is ‘the Hardest Job in the World’

Photo: Alexandra Beier/Getty Images

It may still be unclear what exactly Ivanka Trump does all day, but nevertheless, she would like you to know that it isn’t easy being Ivanka Trump.

Ivanka gave a speech on Saturday night as a stand-in for the president at the Gridiron dinner in Washington, D.C., an exclusive white-tie event for elite journalists and politicians.

While there, she got to try out some jokes — even if they didn’t exactly land.

“The press seems to think it’s ironic that I, born of great privilege, think people want to work for what they are given,” she said, according to the Washington Post. “As if being Donald Trump’s daughter isn’t the hardest job in the world.”

That line, the Post reports, got her a “cringeworthy laugh.”

Her speech seemingly referred to comments she made in an interview with Fox News last week, where she said that she disagreed with a jobs guarantee program in Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal, because she doesn’t believe that “most Americans, in their heart, want to be given something.”

As hard a job as it may be to be the president’s daughter, she seems at least to be faring a little better than the president’s son, Don Jr., whom Trump reportedly “frequently” said had “the worst judgment of anyone in the world.”

Ivanka, meanwhile, just has to contend with her dad supposedly being mean to her husband, Jared Kushner.

