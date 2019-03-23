Jennifer Lawrence Tackled Adele at an NYC Gay Bar

This @thebritafilter video of drunk Adele and Jennifer Lawrence ON THE FLOOR last night at Pieces deserves your attention and acclaim. pic.twitter.com/Ulh6w0W4hS — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) March 23, 2019

Jennifer Lawrence and Adele know how to party. This is established fact. J-Law gets so rowdy she was once told to “get it together” by Miley Cyrus, of all people. And Adele recreated the Titanic ballroom for her 30th birthday. So when two party legends get together, things are going to kick off.

Adele and Lawrence were spotted Friday night at Manhattan gay bar Pieces, where they joined drag queen Brita Filter in a game of musical shots. I guess you walk around in a circle and drop to the ground when the music stops? And if you’re last, you take a shot? When Adele lost the game, Lawrence lost her entire wig and tacked the “Hello” songstress. From the overwhelming documentation by the patrons of Pieces, we can determine that Adele and J-Law make a perfect party pair. You need one friend who will join in on the group activities (Adele) and one that crashes through the function like a wild gazelle (Lawrence). It’s the Apollonian/Dionysian dyad, as old as partying itself. Which one are you?

Jennifer Lawrence goes backstage to get the drag queen makeup treatment following a surprise appearance at Pieces Bar in NY with @Adele. pic.twitter.com/2IFDwDWQH2 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 24, 2019