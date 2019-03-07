How Meghan Markle’s Best Friend Deals With the Tabloid Attention

Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney. Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images

Jessica Mulroney has long been big in the Canadian fashion world, but it wasn’t until her best friend Meghan Markle married Prince Harry that she became known worldwide. Now, she’s a fashion contributor to Good Morning America and, in her first interview since the royal wedding, Jessica spoke to HarpersBazaar.com about her life, work, and the tabloid attention she’s been getting.

Jessica made a name for herself as a wedding stylist, brand consultant, and fashion adviser to the likes of Canadian First Lady Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and Shania Twain. Her great-grandfather founded the Canadian retailer Browns Shoes, and her husband, eTalk host Ben Mulroney, is the son of former prime minister Brian Mulroney. Meghan and Jessica became friends while the now-duchess filmed Suits in Toronto. The women are still so close that Jessica and her kids played big roles in the royal wedding.

Princess Charlotte (far left), Kate Middleton, Jessica Mulroney, and Ivy Mulroney at the royal wedding. Photo: JANE BARLOW/AFP/Getty Images

Jessica, refreshingly, has not spoken publicly about Meghan — so it follows that she didn’t talk about her during the interview. But Jessica did briefly talk about the new attention she’s been getting. As a fashion TV personality with an Instagram following of almost 300,000, Jessica’s definitely not living out of the public eye, but being the subject of reports by tabloids like the Daily Mail is new for her.

Per HarpersBazaar.com:

“It comes with the territory,” she adds of invasive tabloid culture. “There’s so many benefits to certain things, but then also a lot of negativity that you have to deal with at the same time. You have to stay positive.”

Read the full profile here.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email Terms & Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.