JetBlue Pilots Accused of Drugging and Raping 3 Crew Members

Photo: Gary Hershorn/Corbis via Getty Images

Two JetBlue pilots allegedly drugged and raped three female crew members while on a layover in Puerto Rico, the New York Post reports. The women say they reported the assaults to JetBlue, but that no action was taken against the pilots. Now, they are suing for $75,000 each in damages.

According to the lawsuit filed by the women in Brooklyn this week, they met Flight Officers Eric Johnson and Dan Watson on the beach in San Juan on May 9th. They shared beers with the men that they say were laced with drugs, “and after that point, the rest of the night became a blur for [the women],” the lawsuit claims.

One woman, referred to in court documents as Jane Doe 1, says she remembers Johnson on top of her, raping her, but that because of the influence of the drug she “was unable to react to the situation, but was simply aware that it was happening.” She also says she remembers seeing him assaulting the third woman who was with them, and was also incapacitated by drugs. After the assault, Johnson is alleged to have said, “Thank you for making my fantasy come true.” Jane Doe 1 also says Johnson intentionally gave her HPV.

Johnson and Watson also drugged the second woman, referred to in the court documents as Jane Doe 2, according to the suit, but did not have intercourse with her because “[she] began vomiting which was a turnoff.”

When reached for comment, JetBlue told the Post that they do not comment on pending litigation, but said they it takes “allegations of violent or inappropriate behavior very seriously and investigates such claims thoroughly.”

