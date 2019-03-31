Joe Biden Responds to Lucy Flores: ‘Men Should Pay Attention’

Joe Biden. Photo: Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images

On Friday, Lucy Flores, a democratic politician from Nevada, wrote an essay for the Cut about a 2014 encounter she had with Joe Biden that forever changed her perspective of the former vice president. She described an unwanted touch and kiss that left her feeling embarrassed and unsettled, as well as how she felt after, seeing photos of Biden with other women and girls, often with Biden touching or kiss women who looked uncomfortable. On Sunday morning, Biden issued a response to Flores’ essay.

“In many years on the campaign trail and in public life, I have offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort,” the statement read. “And not once – never – did I believe I acted inappropriately. If it is suggested that I did so I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention.”

“I may not recall these moments the same way, and I may be surprised at what I hear. But we have arrived at an important time when women feel that they can and should relate their experiences, and men should pay attention, and I will,” the statement continued.

Flores account of her experience with Biden followed other critiques about Biden’s treatment of women – especially Anita Hill. Biden has given weak and underwhelming apologies to Hill in public, never taking personal responsibility for the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings she endured, despite his own involvement in them.

Biden’s statement ended with an allusion to his history in politics and his work on women’s issues, and affirming his commitment to fight for women.

“I will also remain the strongest advocate I can be for the rights of women. I will fight to build on the work I’ve done in my career to end violence against women and ensure women are treated with the equality they deserve. I will continue to surround myself with trusted women advisors who challenge me to see different perspectives than my own,” the statement continued. “And I will continue to speak out on these vitally-important issues where there is much more progress to be made and crucial fights that must be waged and won.”

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email Terms & Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.