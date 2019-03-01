Jordyn Woods on Red Table Talk. Photo: Red Table Talk

On Friday, Jordyn Woods gave her first interview since news broke that she may have hooked up with Khloé Kardashian’s now-former boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Appearing on family friend Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk Facebook Watch talk show, Jordyn admitted that Tristan kissed her at a party at his house, but denied that anything more than that transpired.

Jordyn told Jada (whose husband, Will Smith, worked with Jordyn’s father on the set of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air) that she went out with some friends that night, and that the group later went to an after-party at Tristan’s house. By early morning, the party was still going, and Jordyn started to leave.

“I was not tipsy; I was drunk,” Jordyn said. “But I was not beyond the point of recollection. I know where I was. But on the way out, he did kiss me.”

Jordyn explained that “it was a kiss on the lips, but no tongue kiss, no making out.” She further stated that she never slept with Tristan, and that “there has been no relationship, no communication, no plans on meeting up” with him since that night.

She also told Jada that she initially lied to Khloé about what happened, but said it was because she was “trying to protect Khloé’s heart.” She expressed remorse and said that she’s “willing to take full responsibility.” But Jordyn further said that she does not believe that she is the reason why Khloé and Tristan broke up. “This situation may have made it harder for her to want to be with him and I understand that, but I am not the reason,” she said.

Watch the full interview here:

Jordyn Woods comes to The Red Table for an emotional first interview about the public scandal involving NBA Star Tristan... Posted by Red Table Talk on Friday, March 1, 2019

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email Terms & Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.