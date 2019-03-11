Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

You couldn’t even give them 32 hours of happiness, could you? Just a day after Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announced their engagement, Jose Canseco took to Twitter to accuse his fellow former New York Yankee of cheating … with Canseco’s own ex-wife. “Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is,” the former MLB star tweeted Sunday night. Canseco also claimed to have been with his ex-wife when she received a call from Jennifer Lopez’s beloved. Jose and Jessica, formerly Sekely, Canseco have been divorced since 1999.

Continued Canseco, “Alex Rodriguez stop being a piece of shit stop cheating on Jennifer Lopez.” He then tweeted his phone number at J.Lo in case she wants to know “the truth,” before challenging A-Rod to an MMA fight. If that does happen, just like J.Lo’s engagement announcement, someone needs to tag The Ellen Show into this mess. Let her take on Jose Canseco in the cage. He’ll absolutely rue the day.

Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

I was there a few months back with her when he called her on her phone — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

Alex Rodriguez stop being a piece of shit stop cheating on Jennifer Lopez — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

Alex Rodriguez I challenge you to a boxing match or an MMA match anytime you want — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019