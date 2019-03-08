Who Do They Think They Are?

J a c q u e l i n e ( a b o v e )

GUESSES

“She doesn’t have a corporate job, that’s for sure. Definitely does some kind of creative work. She’s confident, because you don’t wear that outfit if you’re not. And she lives in the East Village. She’s single. To relax, she sews.” —Emily, 69

“She’s an artist, a creative person. A makeup artist. She’s awfully pretty. I think, for fun, she likes to do astrology. Her sign is Libra. Single, too many failed relationships. She’s very sweet, but life is hard.” —Eileen, 63

“Something boring like sales. Hard to say. Down to earth, kind of the hippie vibe going on. Anti-holiday, anti-normal event.” —Lane, 32

“Open-minded to a lot of stuff. Likes to express herself with her outfit. For fun, she likes art and hula hooping. Making some cool outfits. Smoking rippers.” —Cole, 25

REALITY

Crochet artist. Age? “Timeless.”

“I’m a crochet fairy who crochets cupcakes and ice creams and hearts and flowers, butterflies, and I display them on the streets of New York in memory of my angel daughter, Vylette Moon. Her life was taken at birth by extremely negligent midwives seven years ago, and that’s what I do, and I just do it all in memory of her — an endless party in her honor.

“I’m not single, and I don’t live in the East Village, but I did live in the Lower East Side like, ten years ago, in a basement. I’m from New York, born and raised. I’m completely sober, I don’t hula hoop, I don’t like Burning Man, I’m not into that EDM music … I don’t like that stuff. I used to be a makeup artist when I was 21. Astrology is interesting … I read it sometimes, but it’s not super important to me. And I’m a Capricorn — get that straight. I don’t like working for anybody else but myself.”

Jessica Boddy, Emma Grillo, and Sarah Nechamkin contributed reporting. On set production by Jean Jarvis.