Who Do They Think They Are?

J o r g e ( a b o v e )

GUESSES

“I’d say he’s an artist. His name is Geoff, spelled with a G. He likes to play electric guitar as a hobby. He’s lived in New York for ten years and moved here from the Midwest. He does freelance and graphics on the side, but his goal is to make it as a fashion designer.” —Joseph, 25

“Something in fashion. Extrovert.” —Martin, 39



“Looks like he might be a fashion designer. His coat looks really different. Something editorial. Kind of mysterious, he’s not giving much facial expression. Mysterious vibe.” —Priscilla, 33

REALITY

Hairstylist and colorist, 43. “I’ve been doing hair for 23 years. I am originally from Mexico. I was creative director for a hair salon in Los Angeles, New York, and Miami for ten years. I am freelance right now, and [I launched] a hair accessory line in the middle of Fashion Week.”

“I’m passionate about my work. I’ve been doing hair for close to 30 years, and I have a very well-established clientele, celebrities, magazine editors … it’s just wonderful. I’m doing what I love to do. I do beauty, but I’m very involved in fashion as well. When I see a woman dressed in Chanel head to toe, it just bores me. It tells me that woman has unlimited funds, and she can buy whatever she wants. But when I see a person wearing, like, Dr. Marten shoes with a Chanel jacket and a white T-shirt and ripped jeans … Oh my God, that’s style, you know what I mean? It inspires me to watch the young people in the Lower East Side or in Brooklyn and Bushwick, because they have no money, and they manage to put themselves together so well. I have a Maltese dog that I adore, his name is Oscar. My friends are telling me, ‘You finally got an Oscar.’ Sundays and Mondays I don’t work, so usually Sundays I have engagement with friends for brunch and stuff, but Mondays, I make sure that it’s just my dog and I. We take walks. I need a whole day by myself.”

Jessica Boddy, Emma Grillo, and Sarah Nechamkin contributed reporting. On set production by Jean Jarvis.