Julianne Moore Was Fired From Can You Ever Forgive Me? Because of a Fake Nose

Julianne Moore. Photo: Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Julianne Moore caused an indie-movie stir on Watch What Happens Live earlier this month when she hinted at discord on the set of the Lee Israel biopic Can You Ever Forgive Me? Before the film was directed by Marielle Heller and starred Melissa McCarthy, Nicole Holofcener was going to direct, with Moore starring. On WWHL, Moore told Andy Cohen that she didn’t drop out of the biopic — Holofcener fired her.

What was so big, so important that a director would fire her star just six days before production began? Apparently, a fake nose. Per The Hollywood Reporter, “Moore, 58, wanted to wear a prosthetic nose for the part — Israel, who died at 75 in 2014, had a somewhat bulbous schnoz — while Holofcener, also 58, is said to have felt that a fake nose would be too distracting,” the magazine reports. Well!