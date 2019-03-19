Justin and Hailey Have Put Their Wedding on Hold

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber. Photo: Ralph Petts / SplashNews.com

Pretty much ever since they legally (and secretly) tied the knot in a Manhattan courthouse, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been planning their big Christian wedding ceremony. But with each passing day, it seems less and less likely that this party will happen in the near future, as they initially intended, leaving us wondering: Will they ever get married?

While Baldwin and Bieber “realized that they actually felt like husband and wife without having a religious ceremony,” a source told People after the couple’s September marriage (which did not involve a prenup), insiders told “Page Six” in January that the young lovebirds were still going through with the big celebration. Per the most recent report though, they’re now putting the event on hold. Below, here’s everything we know about the future wedding ceremony.

When is the ceremony?

No one really knows! In mid-January, “Page Six” and TMZ reported that the couple’s wedding would take place over the weekend of March 1, which just so happened to be Bieber’s 25th birthday. This all made sense, as a source told TMZ that Bieber aspires to be married before turning the ripe age of 25.

And then the details started to change. In late January, TMZ reported that the couple had delayed the ceremony for the third time, with sources telling TMZ that the cause of delay was due to certain loved ones being unable to make it. But according to a source who spoke to People in mid-March, the couple had put the wedding on indefinite hold, as Bieber is currently focusing on his mental-health struggles.

“They will still have a wedding eventually, but this is not their focus right now,” the source told People. “They haven’t sent out any new save the dates. They will wait until Justin feels better and is excited about planning their wedding again.”

What can we expect when it does eventually happen?

A big Christian wedding, where guests can simultaneously partake in the married couple’s favorite pastimes: praying and partying. There will apparently be dancers (who are already rehearsing!) and Bieber’s personal DJ, Tay James, will be behind the music. And while we know nothing about the dress, Baldwin told the Cut that she already had a designer picked out.

As of now, we have no idea where it will be. Last September, Baldwin told the Cut that she was drawn to more natural settings on the West Coast, and that she thought “having it in the woods would be so beautiful.” But in February, sources were saying that the couple was considering having a destination wedding.

“Justin and Hailey both love tropical destinations,” a source told People. “They are currently looking into options for a tropical wedding … it seems it will happen in April, or May instead.”

Who’s on the guest list?

Bieber and Baldwin apparently sent out 300 invites in one of the earlier rounds. (If they have a destination wedding, though, this number is sure to decrease.) Per TMZ, some confirmed invitees include Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, as well as Drake, Chris Brown, and Odell Beckham Jr. It remains unclear which Baldwin family members will be going — certainly Alaia and Ireland Baldwin, both of whom will be bridesmaids. And though plans may have changed, Baldwin told the Cut last September that the couple was thinking of having Bieber’s little sister Jazmyn be the flower girl, as long as the 10-year-old isn’t “too old” to have that role.

In an etalk interview, Baldwin’s uncle, Billy, revealed who else we can expect to see at the wedding — mainly, the KarJenners.

“Who’s going to be tearing up the dance floor?” he said. “It’s going to be Hailey and all of her Kardashian girlfriends. Gigi [Hadid] and Kendall [Jenner] and all the rest.”

Fingers crossed that Alec Baldwin is also in attendance, to give his niece some of his signature marriage advice (and manage not to punch anyone).

