Kate Beckinsale Really, Really Likes Pete Davidson

After months of PDA-filled outings together, Kate Beckinsale has finally addressed her relationship with Pete Davidson.

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Beckinsale said she was “surprised by the interest” their relationship has garnered, and that if she didn’t like him so much, she’d “bow out.” But as it stands, it sounds like she likes him a whole lot, even if she didn’t mention him by name during the interview.

“I’ve never been in this position before — never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief,” she said. “It’s all quite shocking, and something to get used to. I think if you liked the person less, you would bow out of it. If that were the main thrust of the relationship, there would be a problem. But it’s not.”

Up until now, Beckinsale hasn’t really directly commented on their relationship publicly, save for a few vague responses to Instagram comments and memes.

Davidson, meanwhile, has addressed their relationship on Saturday Night Live, lamenting what he called the “crazy fascination” with their 20-year age difference.

“It doesn’t really bother us,” he said. “But then again, I’m new to this. So if you have questions about a relationship with a big age difference, just ask Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere, Jeff Goldblum, Scott Disick, Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Alec Baldwin, Sean Penn, whoever the president of France is, Mel Gibson, Jagger … ”

Looks like Beckinson is still going strong.

