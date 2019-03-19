Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth Step Out in Very British Outfits

Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth teamed up for a rare engagement as a duo on Tuesday, stepping out for a royal event together in very classy, very British outfits.

They arrived at King’s College London on Tuesday morning to open Bush House, the school’s latest education and learning facilities. The queen is a patron of the university, and according to royal commentator Omid Scobie, Kate joined her on a visit to watch robotics demos, meet students, and view one of the two new roof terraces on the campus.

According to royal reporter Emily Andrews, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a bespoke Catherine Walker gray coat dress, while the queen wore a light pink coat with a matching hat.

Her Majesty The Queen and The Duchess of Cambridge arrive at @KingsCollegeLon to open Bush House – the latest education and learning facilities on the university’s Strand Campus. pic.twitter.com/AOGubc8BcY — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 19, 2019

Kate and the queen have, of course, attended royal events together before, but this marks one of the rare occasions in which they’ve appeared together without any other members of the royal family. The first (and last) time they went on a joint outing together was seven years ago, when they visited Leicester in 2012 to kick off the Diamond Jubilee tour of the U.K. At the time, Kate was in her first year of marriage to Prince William (and her first year of official royal work).

The queen also made her first joint appearance with Meghan Markle after she married Prince Harry last year when the two went on a “Royal Train” together from London to Cheshire.

According to Kensington Palace, Kate will also go on a solo outing later in the day to the Foundling Museum to learn all about the positive contributions that art can make to society.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email Terms & Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.