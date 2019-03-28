The Kardashians Have Already Turned the Jordyn Woods Drama Into TV

Jordyn Woods. Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

For the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, what can we expect: new beauty products? New cheating scandals? New widespread suspicions that Kris Jenner has somehow cunningly masterminded real-life drama to keep the American public watching 16 seasons in?

Of course it’s all three. In the wake of the highly dramatic trailer for the show’s new season, which dropped yesterday, some fans are speculating that the KarJenners crafted last month’s Jordyn Woods–Tristan Thompson cheating scandal. This is a reading the family seems to have anticipated; the trailer opens with a sobbing Khloé insisting, “Like, this is not just a TV show — this is my life!” It goes on to intersperse clips of the reality star tearfully yelling on the phone with clips from the halcyon days, when Kylie and Jordyn were still best friends, heavily utilizing an ominous zoom-in effect.

As you may recall, last month news broke that Jordyn Woods, a model best known for being a friend of the Kardashians, had hooked up with Tristan Thompson, the father of Khloé’s child who has a well-known history of issues with fidelity. This spawned a frenetic news cycle, culminating with Woods solemnly denying that anything beyond a kiss had happened on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch talk show. But everyone involved is clearly still mad! And now we will have the opportunity to watch the Kardashian family’s perspective, it seems.

But after watching the new Keeping Up With the Kardashians trailer, many on Twitter were ready to jump to conclusions about the authenticity of the whole ordeal.

Yo the Jordyn-Kylie-Tristan drama happened like last week and y’all made it into a season already? Whew Kris Jenner never sleeps #KUWTK https://t.co/ijhB50IBQE — rie🥀 (@_boamenina_) March 27, 2019

If Kris Jenner thinks she baited me into watching this season with her PR stunts....she absolutely did https://t.co/5mRIzCN4Fu — Amanda (@KSUAmanda) March 27, 2019

This Jordyn Tristan fiasco happened last month and yall already got it in to this season. Shit the devil works hard but kris Jenner works harder #kuwtk pic.twitter.com/Vk5GC9KdKQ — DKT (@darleneturner53) March 27, 2019

One would hope that Kris didn’t craft this devastating drama about one of her daughters’ best friends hooking up with the father of her daughter’s child as a PR stunt — but if she did, honestly, good job. It worked.

