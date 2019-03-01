Khloé Kardashian Is Not Happy With That Jordyn Woods Interview

Khloé Kardashian. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Not even an hour after Jordyn Woods went on Red Table Talk to tell her side of the Tristan Thompson (alleged!) cheating story — during which she denied that there was ever anything romantic between herself and Tristan — Khloé Kardashian sent off a series of incensed tweets.

On Friday morning, the Facebook Watch talk show Red Table Talk dropped its much-anticipated interview between Jada Pinkett Smith and Woods, who allegedly hooked up with Thompson at a party last month — a scandal that has led to Woods’s excommunication from the Kardashian empire, and the apparent split of Kardashian and Thompson. But in the interview, Woods told Pinkett Smith that the truth of what happened had been greatly exaggerated, claiming that Tristan simply kissed her on the lips when she was leaving the party. She also insisted that she’s not the reason the couple is no longer together — a statement with which Kardashian took particular issue.

“Why are you lying Jordyn Woods??” she tweeted. “If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

Half an hour later, Kardashian also responded to the criticism that she has placed all the blame on Woods. “Tristan is equally to blame,” she wrote, though she argues that she has been treating him differently because he’s “the father of [her] child.”

“Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter,” she tweeted. “He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired,then yes I would address him publicly as well.”

As of now, Khloé is the only Kardashian to respond, but if we know anything about this family, she certainly won’t be the last.

