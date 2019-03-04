Kim Kardashian West Is Reportedly ‘Livid’ at Tristan Thompson

Kim Kardashian West. Photo: Jared Siskin/amfAR/Getty Images

It’s been almost two weeks since news broke that Tristan Thompson allegedly cheated on Khloé Kardashian with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods. What followed was an endless stream of stories about what happened, culminating in Jordyn’s Friday appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk Facebook show.

Now, People reports that throughout this entire scandal, Kim Kardashian West has been “livid” over what transpired — but she blames Tristan, not Jordyn, for the betrayal.

After Jordyn appeared on Red Table Talk to address what happened between her and Tristan Thompson — Jordyn said he “kissed” her but denied anything more than that transpiring — his now ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian initially posted on Twitter that, among other things, she believes Jordyn is the “reason” her family “broke up.” She added, “Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child.” But Khloé later backtracked and said in follow-up tweets that “Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault.”

Similarly, People reports Kim is “angry” over what Tristan did, and has been really upset over what happened. Per People:

“Kim is putting the blame squarely where it belongs, on Tristan,” the source tells People. “She is telling Khloé to move on and to focus on being the best mother she can be to True. But Kim isn’t going to talk about this much publicly. This isn’t her battle to fight in the public eye. But behind the scenes, she’s definitely making her opinion known.”

People further reports that their sister Kourtney Kardashian “also says it’s Tristan’s fault.” The source said, “What Jordyn did was bad, but she didn’t have the obligations and the promises that Tristan had.”

