Now Kylie Jenner Has Reportedly Accused Travis Scott of Cheating

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

As if there haven’t been enough cheating scandals in the Kardashian world as of late, TMZ reported on Thursday night that Kylie Jenner has accused Travis Scott of cheating on her.

Though Scott tweeted on Thursday that he was canceling the Buffalo, New York, stop of his AstroWorld tour at the last minute due to illness, TMZ reported that he flew from New York to L.A. on Wednesday to surprise Kylie and their daughter, Stormi. That, TMZ says, is when Kylie reportedly said she discovered “evidence” that he had cheated on her, and they had a major argument that continued into Thursday, and so he’s staying in L.A. to “deal with it.” It’s unclear what “evidence” TMZ is referring to.

TMZ noted, however, that Scott’s reps said the rapper “absolutely denies” he cheated on Kylie. In a statement to People, his rep “strongly” denied that he was unfaithful, and also denied that he and Kylie had a fight over cheating.

Kylie, on the other hand, has yet to address the rumors, whether through her reps or via social media.

It’s likely been a trying few weeks for Kylie, ever since her (former?) best friend and roommate Jordyn Woods allegedly hooked up with Tristan Thompson, the boyfriend of her sister Khloé Kardashian. The scandal, of course, is causing a lot of drama in the Kardashian world, so hopefully Travis is being honest in denying any infidelity — it seems like Kylie already has enough betrayal to worry about.

