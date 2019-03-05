Kylie Jenner. Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner is now officially a billionaire, according to Forbes magazine. In fact, at age 21, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul and Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star has been declared by the magazine to be the youngest self-made billionaire ever.

The idea of Kylie Jenner — a lifelong reality star who was born into immense wealth and privilege — being “self-made” apparently pissed people off so much that Forbes previously published an entire article explaining their reasoning: They define “self-made” as “someone who built a company or established a fortune on her own, rather than inheriting some or all of it.” Because Kylie established her makeup empire on her own (pulling herself up by her incredibly expensive, Kardashian-brand bootstraps in front of an audience of millions) she technically fits the bill.

But while Kylie has always been very rich, she only recently entered billionaire territory. Last year, thanks to the success of Kylie Cosmetics, she had a net worth of $900 million, per Forbes, which made her wealthier than even her sister Kim Kardashian West. Kylie owns the entirety of her $900 million company Kylie Cosmetics, and this year, Forbes notes, Kylie Cosmetics’s exclusive distribution deal with beauty retailer Ulta (before this, you could only buy her makeup online or in pop-ups) put the company over the top.

And with that, Kylie officially became the youngest “self-made” billionaire in history. (Forbes notes that Mark Zuckerberg didn’t even become one until he was the archaic age of 23). “I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future,” Jenner told the magazine. “But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back.”

We’re sure Kylie is celebrating this feat in her very billionaire way.

