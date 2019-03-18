What Happened With Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott This Weekend?

Scott and Jenner. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Travis Scott has vehemently denied cheating on Kylie Jenner after rumors broke that they had a fight after she supposedly found “evidence” of his infidelity. Since then, TMZ reports, their relationship just hasn’t been the same.

TMZ reports that since the alleged fight, their relationship “isn’t even close to what it used to be.” According to sources close to the couple, Kylie has “serious trust issues” when it comes to Travis, and it doesn’t help that they’ve been spending so much time apart since he’s been on tour.

As TMZ previously reported, Kylie reportedly said she discovered “evidence” that Travis had cheated on her last month, apparently causing a fight and leading him to put part of his tour on hold to stay in L.A. to “deal with it.” At the time, his rep told People that Travis “strongly” denied that he had been unfaithful, and also denied that he and Kylie had had a fight over cheating.

Days after those rumors circulated, Travis made sure everyone was aware of his devotion by shouting, “Love you, wifey,” during one of his concerts.

Since then, according to TMZ, they’ve both been too busy with their careers to prioritize their relationship: Kylie has been hard at work on prepping product launches for Kylie Cosmetics, and she reportedly doesn’t want Travis to have to cancel shows or commitments.

That being said, TMZ’s sources told the outlet that the couple is confident that they’ll be able to get their relationship back on track when Travis has an extended tour break next month.

Meanwhile, Travis was spotted at a basketball game on Sunday night, wearing a hoodie with Kylie’s face on it, presumably in another show of true devotion.

Photo: Robert H. Levey/Getty Images

