13 Really Pretty Dresses to Buy Right Now

Figuring out what to wear this time of year is a chore. You’re sick of your sweaters and it seems premature to break out a pretty spring dress. Or is it? In a recent
makes a convincing argument for how to wear a dress when it’s still 40 degrees outside. The trick is to find a long-sleeved number that you can layer with high boots and In Her Shoes, Net-a-Porter’s Elizabeth von der Goltz, a sharp blazer. You could go with a solid color, but printed dresses happen to be very on-trend for spring. It’s an easy outfit on days you feel like you have nothing to wear.
Scroll ahead to shop some of our current favorites.
ASOS Curve Wrap Dress
$67
at asos
Try a wrap style and add a turtleneck underneath. The combination is cozy yet cool.
Available in sizes 14–26
H&M Calf-Length Dress
$69
at H&M
True, this has delicate white dots, but it would still fit nicely into an
all-black wardrobe. Available in sizes 0–10
Eloquii Tie-Front Easy Dress
$80
at Eloquii
This bright green-and-pink print on a black background will look sophisticated under your favorite basic.
Available in sizes 14–28
Topshop Geo Border Tie-Neck Midi Dress
$95
at Nordstrom
Try them with a mixed-up print — they’ll complement the wildness of the dress nicely.
Available in sizes 2–12
Rachel Rachel Roy Ruffle-Hem Faux-Wrap Midi Dress
$149
at Nordstrom
You can never go wrong with a wrap style in this cheerful red hue.
Available in sizes 14–24
& Other Stories Long-Sleeve Dress
$119
at & Other Stories
This dress has a similar feel to the
’70s-inspired styles seen on the brand’s resort 2019 runway show. Available in sizes 0–12
GANNI Floral Printed Midi Dress
$225
at Net-a-porter
Wear it with cowboy boots like a
true Ganni fan would do. Available in sizes 2–10
Stine Goya Millie Polka-Dot Dress
$420
at Need Supply Co.
Tiny polka dots add a bit of whimsy to a conservative silhouette. This would look especially sleek layered under a blazer.
Available in sizes XS–L
Rhode Resort Athena Tunic Dress
$450
at MATCHESFASHION
Make it look professional by choosing a dress in washed-out colors.
Available in sizes XS–L
Rixo Emma Midi Dress
$455
at net-a-porter
Animal prints are a big spring trend, especially in unusual colors like this bright pink zebra style.
Available in sizes XXS–L
Saloni Devon Polka-Dot Dress
$843
at MATCHESFASHION
Pink polka dots on airy chiffon is sweet and delightful.
Available in sizes 0–10
BERNADETTE Neon Floral Print Midi Dress
$980
at net-a-porter
Florals rarely seem subversive, but the background color gives them an edge.
Available in sizes 2–10
Dries Van Noten Pleated Floral Midi Dress
$1,165
at net-a-porter
Nothing is more grown-up and proper than a classic floral shirtdress by the beloved Belgian designer.
Available in sizes 0–10
