13 Really Pretty Dresses to Buy Right Now

business casual

13 Pretty Long-Sleeved Dresses to Buy Right Now

By
Photo-Illustration: Courtesy of the Retailers

Figuring out what to wear this time of year is a chore. You’re sick of your sweaters and it seems premature to break out a pretty spring dress. Or is it? In a recent In Her Shoes, Net-a-Porter’s Elizabeth von der Goltz, makes a convincing argument for how to wear a dress when it’s still 40 degrees outside. The trick is to find a long-sleeved number that you can layer with high boots and a sharp blazer. You could go with a solid color, but printed dresses happen to be very on-trend for spring. It’s an easy outfit on days you feel like you have nothing to wear.

Scroll ahead to shop some of our current favorites.

If you’re always cold

ASOS Curve Wrap Dress
ASOS Curve Wrap Dress
$67 at asos

Try a wrap style and add a turtleneck underneath. The combination is cozy yet cool.
Available in sizes 14–26

$67 at asos
Buy

If you refuse to wear color

H&M Calf-Length Dress
H&M Calf-Length Dress
$69 at H&M

True, this has delicate white dots, but it would still fit nicely into an all-black wardrobe.
Available in sizes 0–10

$69 at H&M
Buy

If you want to jazz up a black blazer

Eloquii Tie-Front Easy Dress
Eloquii Tie-Front Easy Dress
$80 at Eloquii

This bright green-and-pink print on a black background will look sophisticated under your favorite basic.
Available in sizes 14–28

$80 at Eloquii
Buy

If you want to wear white boots

Topshop Geo Border Tie-Neck Midi Dress
Topshop Geo Border Tie-Neck Midi Dress
$95 at Nordstrom

Try them with a mixed-up print — they’ll complement the wildness of the dress nicely.
Available in sizes 2–12

$95 at Nordstrom
Buy

If you want a pretty, classic dress

Rachel Rachel Roy Ruffle-Hem Faux-Wrap Midi Dress
Rachel Rachel Roy Ruffle-Hem Faux-Wrap Midi Dress
$149 at Nordstrom

You can never go wrong with a wrap style in this cheerful red hue.
Available in sizes 14–24﻿

$149 at Nordstrom
Buy

If you like Prada

& Other Stories Long-Sleeve Dress
& Other Stories Long-Sleeve Dress
$119 at & Other Stories

This dress has a similar feel to the ’70s-inspired styles seen on the brand’s resort 2019 runway show.
Available in sizes 0–12

$119 at & Other Stories
Buy

If you love Scandi-girl style

GANNI Floral Printed Midi Dress
GANNI Floral Printed Midi Dress
$225 at Net-a-porter

Wear it with cowboy boots like a true Ganni fan would do.
Available in sizes 2–10

$225 at Net-a-porter
Buy

If you want something sophisticated but not stuffy

Stine Goya Millie Polka-Dot Dress
Stine Goya Millie Polka-Dot Dress
$420 at Need Supply Co.

Tiny polka dots add a bit of whimsy to a conservative silhouette. This would look especially sleek layered under a blazer.
Available in sizes XS–L

$420 at Need Supply Co.
Buy

If you’re into the tie-dye trend

Rhode Resort Athena Tunic Dress
Rhode Resort Athena Tunic Dress
$450 at MATCHESFASHION

Make it look professional by choosing a dress in washed-out colors.
Available in sizes XS–L

$450 at MATCHESFASHION
Buy

If you’re into splashy prints

Rixo Emma Midi Dress
Rixo Emma Midi Dress
$455 at net-a-porter

Animal prints are a big spring trend, especially in unusual colors like this bright pink zebra style.
Available in sizes XXS–L

$455 at net-a-porter
Buy

If you want something pretty

Saloni Devon Polka-Dot Dress
Saloni Devon Polka-Dot Dress
$843 at MATCHESFASHION

Pink polka dots on airy chiffon is sweet and delightful.
Available in sizes 0–10

$843 at MATCHESFASHION
Buy

If you love slime green

BERNADETTE Neon Floral Print Midi Dress
BERNADETTE Neon Floral Print Midi Dress
$980 at net-a-porter

Florals rarely seem subversive, but the background color gives them an edge.
Available in sizes 2–10

$980 at net-a-porter
Buy

If you really want to splurge

Dries Van Noten Pleated Floral Midi Dress
Dries Van Noten Pleated Floral Midi Dress
$1,165 at net-a-porter

Nothing is more grown-up and proper than a classic floral shirtdress by the beloved Belgian designer.
Available in sizes 0–10

$1,165 at net-a-porter
Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
13 Really Pretty Dresses to Buy Right Now