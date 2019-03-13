13 Really Pretty Dresses to Buy Right Now

Getting dressed for work shouldn’t be a bore. Welcome to Business Casual — here to make your weekdays easier. Photo-Illustration: Courtesy of the Retailers

Figuring out what to wear this time of year is a chore. You’re sick of your sweaters and it seems premature to break out a pretty spring dress. Or is it? In a recent In Her Shoes, Net-a-Porter’s Elizabeth von der Goltz, makes a convincing argument for how to wear a dress when it’s still 40 degrees outside. The trick is to find a long-sleeved number that you can layer with high boots and a sharp blazer. You could go with a solid color, but printed dresses happen to be very on-trend for spring. It’s an easy outfit on days you feel like you have nothing to wear.

Scroll ahead to shop some of our current favorites.

If you’re always cold

$67 at asos ASOS Curve Wrap Dress Try a wrap style and add a turtleneck underneath. The combination is cozy yet cool.

Available in sizes 14–26 $67 at asos Buy

If you refuse to wear color

If you want to jazz up a black blazer

$80 at Eloquii Eloquii Tie-Front Easy Dress This bright green-and-pink print on a black background will look sophisticated under your favorite basic.

Available in sizes 14–28 $80 at Eloquii Buy

If you want to wear white boots

$95 at Nordstrom Topshop Geo Border Tie-Neck Midi Dress Try them with a mixed-up print — they’ll complement the wildness of the dress nicely.

Available in sizes 2–12 $95 at Nordstrom Buy

If you want a pretty, classic dress

$149 at Nordstrom Rachel Rachel Roy Ruffle-Hem Faux-Wrap Midi Dress You can never go wrong with a wrap style in this cheerful red hue.

Available in sizes 14–24﻿ $149 at Nordstrom Buy

If you like Prada

If you love Scandi-girl style

If you want something sophisticated but not stuffy

$420 at Need Supply Co. Stine Goya Millie Polka-Dot Dress Tiny polka dots add a bit of whimsy to a conservative silhouette. This would look especially sleek layered under a blazer.

Available in sizes XS–L $420 at Need Supply Co. Buy

If you’re into the tie-dye trend

$450 at MATCHESFASHION Rhode Resort Athena Tunic Dress Make it look professional by choosing a dress in washed-out colors.

Available in sizes XS–L $450 at MATCHESFASHION Buy

If you’re into splashy prints

$455 at net-a-porter Rixo Emma Midi Dress Animal prints are a big spring trend, especially in unusual colors like this bright pink zebra style.

Available in sizes XXS–L $455 at net-a-porter Buy

If you want something pretty

$843 at MATCHESFASHION Saloni Devon Polka-Dot Dress Pink polka dots on airy chiffon is sweet and delightful.

Available in sizes 0–10 $843 at MATCHESFASHION Buy

If you love slime green

$980 at net-a-porter BERNADETTE Neon Floral Print Midi Dress Florals rarely seem subversive, but the background color gives them an edge.

Available in sizes 2–10 $980 at net-a-porter Buy

If you really want to splurge

$1,165 at net-a-porter Dries Van Noten Pleated Floral Midi Dress Nothing is more grown-up and proper than a classic floral shirtdress by the beloved Belgian designer.

Available in sizes 0–10 $1,165 at net-a-porter Buy

