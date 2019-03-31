Lori Loughlin Reemerges to Say She Can’t Talk About the College Bribery Scandal

Photo: Amanda Edwards/WireImage

With a court appearance looming due to her alleged involvement in the college admissions bribery scandal, it’s the same as it ever was for Lori Loughlin. Captured on video by those TMZ hounds for the first time since her indictment, Loughlin was spotted leaving a yoga class in Brentwood, Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon, where she very nicely told the cameras she was unable to discuss the case. “I’m sorry, I can’t talk to you,” she said. “You can follow me around all day if you want, but I just can’t comment right now. But thank you for your time.” When the cameraman wished her well for her trial and family, Loughlin was even friendlier: “You have a beautiful day, thank you so much, thanks honey.”

Loughlin, along with her husband Mossimo Giannulli, are accused by prosecutors of paying bribes up to $500,000 in exchange for their two daughters to become recruits on USC’s crew team “despite the fact that they did not participate in crew.” Both of their daughters, one of whom is the very popular influencer Olivia Jade, are still enrolled at the university, although they reportedly have no intention of returning. Due to her alleged role in the scandal, Loughlin lost her two most prominent acting gigs: Her marquee star status in the Hallmark Channel’s films and television shows, and her recurring role as Aunt Becky on Netflix’s Fuller House. Loughlin will be appearing in court sometime this week, where she’s facing a felony charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.