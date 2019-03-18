Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin Scammed Their Way Off Social Media

Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman. Photo: Getty Images

The two most high-profile actresses indicted in the college admissions bribery scandal, Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, have seemingly had enough of everyone calling them out and commenting on their alleged bullshit. According to CBS News, the women have deleted all traces of their social media accounts — Huffman erased everything on Friday evening, while Loughlin was a bit more proactive and removed hers on Tuesday afternoon. Huffman’s What the Flicka? website, which describes itself as a place “for moms and women to share real stories of parenting,” was also taken down at an unknown time. Huffman’s husband, William H. Macy, is still maintaining his social media accounts, likely because he wasn’t directly named in the college scam.

As extensively reported last week, Huffman and Loughlin were among the 50 people indicted by the U.S. Attorney in what might become the biggest bribery scandal in college history. Huffman allegedly paid $15,000 to an “admissions consult” have a hired proctor oversee her daughter’s SAT exam and correct her answers, so that she could earn an outstanding score. (1420, the prosecutors said.) Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of paying bribes up to $500,000 to the same admissions consultant, who fraudulently presented their two daughters as crew team recruits for the University of Southern California, “despite the fact that they did not participate in crew.” One of Loughlin’s daughters, “vlogger” and influencer Olivia Jade, will reportedly not be returning to USC in the aftermath. Loughlin has also lost two popular acting gigs as a result of the allegations.