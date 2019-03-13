Olivia Jade Giannulli. Photo: Phillip Faraone/WireImage

Olivia Jade — vlogger, Instagram influencer, daughter of Full House’s Aunt Becky and a fashion designer — is getting a lot of heat from other teens on her widely followed social media pages, in the wake of reports that her parents paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to get her into college.

On Tuesday, Jade’s parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted on felony fraud charges for paying a bribe of nearly $500,000 to get Jade and her sister into the University of Southern California — under the guise that they were recruits for the school’s rowing team. Neither of the young women actually participated in crew.

Making matters worse, Jade seems far more interested in influencing than in actually attending college (though she has posted spon-con from her dorm room). Last year, she had to post an apology video after coming under fire for proclaiming in a vlog, “I don’t know how much of school I’m going to attend … I don’t really care about school, as you guys all know.”

Jade’s 1.3 million followers weren’t thrilled by the allegations that her parents bought her way into school. “Please do a video for how you prepared for the SATs,” reads one comment on her Instagram page.

“Are you allowed to drink alcohol? You might lose your athletes scholarship!! Be careful!!!” says another, on a photo that shows her posing behind a giant glass of wine.

“[A]bsolute queen of rowing we stan,” reads a third.

The post that’s drawn the most ire, though, is a photoset of Olivia wearing a letterman’s jacket. (It’s from Opening Ceremony, not the USC rowing team, as many people seem to believe.) In addition to a slew of comments berating her for benefiting from fraud, there were also impassioned pleas for her to try to do something … decent.

“Girl this is just sad… You could have at least been grateful for the spot you stole from another deserving student (who probably actually rows!!) but instead you posted constantly about never going to class and hating education and just wanting to party,” one girl wrote. “I’m sorry that you’re getting hate, I don’t necessarily think ALL of it is deserved…but you really fucked up and you need to make amends. Use your fame and fortune to create a scholarship for underprivileged kids or something.”

In the wake of Tuesday’s scandal, Loughlin has deleted all of her social media accounts. Jade’s are still up, for now, including a tweet from 2017 that reads, “It’s so hard to try in school when you don’t care about anything you’re learning.”

