I Sorely Regret Not Attending This Yacht Race in St. Barth’s

Photo: Carlo Borlenghi

Nothing brings New Yorkers together more than complaining about how cold it is in March. In an attempt to summon warmth like a rain dance, we keep talking about spring fashion and the things we look forward to wearing, but it seems like we will never be able to break out those linen shirts. That is, unless you’re lucky enough to go on a spontaneous St. Barth’s getaway.

To celebrate its spring-summer collection, luxury Italian brand Loro Piana invited a group of influencers to a fancy cabana on the beaches of St. Barth’s last Saturday. The cabana was dressed in the same white linen that the brand used in the collection’s clothing, which includes dresses, shirts, pants, shoes, and tote bags. Guests included Karolina Kurkova, Indre Rockefeller, Chris Pine, and the wonderfully named Lady Violet Manners. They drank summery cocktails and feasted on a Caribbean-inspired meal, because what else would you do on the beach in St. Barth’s?

The next day, guests witnessed founder Pier Luigi Loro Piana compete his boat, named “My Song,” in the Bucket Regatta, an annual yacht race. According to a statement, the collection was inspired by Piana’s lifestyle “from sailing to sunning.” When the hot subway winds rush past me this summer as I head to Jacob Riis Beach wearing only the finest white linens, I’ll be sure to close my eyes and imagine that I too am on a cabana on the beaches of St. Barth’s.