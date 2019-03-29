Which of Lush’s 54 New Bath Bombs Is the Bath Bomb for You?

On March 29, 1989, a day after Stefani Germanotta turned 3, the Lush bath bomb was born in a garden shed in England. Today, it turns 30. Happy birthday, Bath Bomb!!!! In celebration of its Dirty 30, Lush decided to drop 54 new bath bombs — one for every year the bath bomb has existed plus 24 more for funsies. It’s an impressive mix of new-new fizzers, and oldies but goodies that were resurrected from the archives and given shiny, new outfits. Here, a handy guide to which new bath bomb you should get or gift to someone else who likes them, too, depending on your hopes, dreams, and desires.
Black Rose
Smells like: Turkish rose, lemon, fair trade cocoa butter, and geranium leaves.
Turns your bath: Black, pink, and white with swirls.
Best for: People who like Neapolitan ice cream cakes, Lana Del Rey, anyone who gets random urges to listen to Evanescence sometimes.
Blackberry
Smells like: “A sweet but earthy fragrance” and woody olibanum.
Turns your bath: Really, really purple.
Best for: People who sometimes think they want to maybe try purple drank but don’t want to actually try purple drank.
Blue Skies and Fluffy White Clouds
Smells like: Patchouli, frankincense, and spicy cinnamon leaf oil.
Turns your bath: Cloudy white and sky-blue blue.
Best for: People who are really literal, and probably John Mayer.
Bom Perignon
Smells like: Grapefruit and tangerine oils, and Champagne.
Turns your bath: Cloudy and fizzy.
Best for: People who’ve always wanted to recreate this scene from the “Naughty Girl” music video but just haven’t come across a giant Champagne glass yet; Drake.
Calavera
Smells like: Spicy olibanum, lime and neroli oil, marigold petals, and “dancing souls.”
Turns your bath: Slime green with hints of pink.
Best for: Anyone who’s thought about getting slimed but doesn’t want to actually get slimed.
Chocomint
Smells like: Mint-chocolate ice cream, spearmint, cocoa butter, and almond oil.
Turns your bath: Swirly, millennial pink.
Best for: People who like to eat mint-chocolate ice cream, Junior Mints, Thin Mints, Andes Creme de Menthes, and toothpaste.
Deep Sleep
Smells like: Lavender, Roman chamomile flowers, and neroli.
Turns your bath: Lavender.
Best for: Insomniacs who have nothing better to do while they’re up at night; people who aren’t afraid of accidentally falling asleep in baths.
Fairy Jasmine
Smells like: Relaxing jasmine, ylang ylang, and vetivert oil.
Turns your bath: Whatever your bath water looks like, but sparklier.
Best for: Anyone who’s missed Fairy Jasmine all this time.
Fairy Trumpets
Smells like: Honeysuckle, chamomile, and orange flower.
Turns your bath: Very yellow, like a Peep, with “popping candy crackles like enchanting whispers.”
Best for: People who rely on podcasts playing in the background so as to feel less alone.
Figaro Figaro
Smells like: Peppermint, sage, thyme, and eucalyptus oil.
Turns your bath: Really red and into an aromatic, steamy throat lozenge.
For: People who talk too much, yell a lot; anyone with a sore throat right now.
Flower Power
Smells like: Honeysuckle, verdant meadowsweet, and soothing sunflower.
Turns your bath: Really cloudy.
Best for: People who want to feel like they are steeping themselves in a huge cup of flowery tea.
Fruity Giant Bombshell
Smells like: Citrus slice, bergamot, and cassia oil.
Turns your bath: Sunset orange-yellow, with orange slices floating in it.
Best for: People who want to feel like they’re sitting in a huge glass of sangria.
Geo Phyzz
Smells like: Hawaiian sea salt, oak moss, pine, seaweed absolute, and cypress oil.
Turns your bath: Very, very green.
Best for: People who miss Captain Planet, people who shop at REI, people who want to celebrate St. Patrick’s day in their own private way year-round.
Geode
Smells like: Popping candy, pearl lustre, lavender absolute, and bergamot.
Turns your bath: Rose gold or really light orange depending on how you look at it.
Best for: People who are really into crystals.
Ginger Ninja
Smells like: Sicilian red mandarin, bergamot oil, and ginger that “disappears in a flash of popping candy.”
Turns your bath: Copper.
Best for: People who like surprises and being startled by inanimate objects.
Golden Pear
Smells like: Cardamom oil, spiced fruits, zesty Brazilian orange oil, woody, and pear.
Turns your bath: Peach, orange, pink and creamsicle colors.
Best for: People who like pears, but the color of peaches better.
Goldrush
Smells like: Cocoa, shea butter, geranium, grapefruit, and rosemary.
Turns your bath: Really, really blue.
Best for: People who enjoy the periodic table of elements, so much so that they have a framed poster of it somewhere.
Groovy Kind of Love
Smells like: Rosewood, bergamot, and ylang ylang oil.
Turns your bath: RAINBOW!
Best for: People who eat Lucky Charms, people who were cool with those weird rainbow bagels that were trending for a hot sec.
Harajuku
Smells like: Bubble gum, Brazilian orange oil, balsamic benzoin resinoid, and sugary vanilla.
Turns your bath: Yellow, pink, fuchsia, and red.
Best for: People who miss Baskin Robbins rainbow sherbet and/or Ariana Grande’s tattoo.
Hi Ho Silver
Smells like: Almond oil, cocoa and shea butters, a blend of citrus, and olibanum.
Turns your bath: Lavender with a reflective silver sheen.
Best for: People who enjoy the periodic table of elements and never got the Ariana Grande–inspired bath bomb.
Honey I Washed the Kids
Smells like: Butterscotch, fair trade organic cocoa butter, extra virgin olive oil, and aloe vera.
Turns your bath: Big Bird yellow.
Best for: People who have kids to wash.
Hulder
Smells like: Sea salt, Cypress and elemi oil, sweet tangerine oil, davana oil.
Turns your bath: Forest and jade green and white.
Best for: People who like crystals but like green water better than orange. water.
Kappa
Smells like: Oak moss, lemon oil, cucumber, and coconut.
Turns your bath: Teal, aqua, and green.
Best for: Honestly, after reading this Wikipedia page, probably no one.
Karma Yantra
Smells like: Patchouli, pine, orange oil, lemongrass, and spicy elemi oil.
Turns your bath: Yellow and the shade of Tang mix.
Best for: People who love geometry; anyone looking for some solid tattoo ideas.
Kitsune
Smells like: Sicilian red mandarin, earthy patchouli, and cedarwood oil.
Turns your bath: Tangerine and amber.
Best for: People who like foxes or croissants shaped like fox heads.
Lavender Giant Bombshell
Smells like: Chamomile, lavender, and rose.
Turns your bath: White and full of petals that are inside the hallow shell.
Best for: People who are down with potpourri.
Lucky Cat
Smells like: Jasmine, neroli, and ylang ylang.
Turns your bath: Orange-y yellow with a hint of dark pink.
Best for: People with cats that hang out in the bathroom watch them pee; anyone who’s unlucky.
Magic
Smells like: Basil marjoram, parsley, and peppermint.
Turns your bath: Dark blue and indigo.
Best for: Witches, obviously.
Magma
Smells like: Spicy cinnamon, peppermint leaf, and menthol.
Turns your bath: Orange and red, like lava.
Best for: Anyone that has a cold right now.
Marshmallow World
Smells like: Vanilla scented with a touch of strawberry, sugar.
Turns your bath: Fuchsia and millennial pink with some yellow.
Best for: People who like sugar and Courtney Love, who eats fresh cake every day.
Melusine
Smells like: Sweet lemony litsea cubeba, bergamot oil, olibanum carrageenan extract.
Turns your bath: Seaweed salad green.
Best for: Mermaids who want to be left alone.
Moon Spell
Smells like: Carrageenan extract and Brazilian orange oil.
Turns your bath: Lavender and blue when you press the two halves together under water.
Best for: People who need to be in control of everything, including their bath bomb fizz.
Ne Worry Pas
Smells like: “Comforting” jasmine, bergamot, and cedarwood.
Turns your bath: Mostly white with a trickle of purple.
Best for: Anyone who’s thirsty for a hug and human contact, but has to settle for a bath instead.
Peng
Smells like: a Smoky but citrus blend of lemony litsea cubeba, rosewood and sandalwood.
Turns your bath: Peach, yellow, and pink, like an Instagram sunset.
Best for: People who Instagram sunsets.
Pirates of the Carrageenan
Smells like: Pimento berry, ginger, sandalwood, and patchouli.
Turns your bath: Lime, slime, and seafoam greens.
Best for: People who are still super into pirates.
Royalty
Smells like: Jasmine, sandalwood, and soya milk.
Turns your bath: Orange, burnt orange, lime green and thick.
Best for: People who like thick baths.
Sea Salt Giant Bombshell
Smells like: Herbaceous lavender, woody olibanum, spicy myrrh and salt.
Turns your bath: Cerulean and salty.
Best for: People who like salty baths.
Seaweed Giant Bombshell
Smells like: Kombu, bladderwrack, and sea lettuce, and sodium alginate.
Turns your bath: Robin Egg’s blue with seaweed chunks floating in it.
Best for: People who like salty baths with some character.
Shijimi Butterfly
Smells like: Lavender and chamomile blossoms.
Turns your bath: Cerulean and sky blue.
Best for: People who are over the orb shape in general.
So White
Smells like: Apple and rose.
Turns your bath: Completely white.
Best for: The 2015 Oscars.
Splash
Smells like: Neroli and lime.
Turns your bath: Robin Egg’s blue.
Best for: People who like to toss or throw their bath bombs rather than drop or place them.
Star Spell
Smells like: Citrusy bergamot, buchu, and lemon.
Turns your bath: Glittery coral.
Best for: The same kind of people who like Moon Spell but prefer warm colors opposed to cool ones.
Strawberries and Cream
Smells like: Strawberry powder and black pepper oil.
Turns your bath: Pale pink with a hint of yellow.
Best for: People who like to share because this is a sandwiched bath bomb with stuff in the middle that you can split. Also people who like strawberries and cream.
Sushi
Smells like: Brazilian orange and Sicilian mandarin oil.
Turns your bath: White with some orange-y red in the middle.
Best for: Anyone who calls sushi “sush.”
Tadaima Okaeri
Smells like: Sandalwood, tonka absolute, sweet vanilla and freshly baked cinnamon buns.
Turns your bath: Beige, yellow, and orange.
Best for: People who think Cinnabun is the best smell on earth.
Tea and Sympathy
Smells like: Chamomile and olibanum.
Turns your bath: Really, really pale sage with some white.
Best for: Anyone who is drinking tea right now.
Tender Is the Night
Smells like: Ylang ylang, vanilla, and jasmine.
Turns your bath: Pepto Bismol pink, but prettier.
Best for: Flirts.
The Comforter
Smells like: Cassis, blackcurrant, bergamot oil, and cypress oil.
Turns your bath: A nice raspberry color.
Best for: Anyone who has ever won a Razzie.
The Olive Branch
Smells like: Bergamot, lemon, Sicilian red mandarin, and orange flower absolute.
Turns your bath: Coral, pink, and orange.
Best for: People who miss Hi-C.
Turmeric Latte
Smells like: Chocolate, coffee, vanilla, coconut milk powder, and turmeric.
Turns your bath: Light yellow and gold.
Best for: People who like turmeric lattes.
Yog Nog
Smells like: Cocoa butter, shea butter, spicy clove, ylang ylang.
Turns your bath: Mustard-y yellow.
Best for: Freaks who miss winter.
Yokozuna
Smells like: Clove leaf oil, salted, smoky caramel, and syrupy tonka.
Turns your bath: Orange and yellow.
Best for: Pouring one out for the real-life Yokozuna.
Youki Hi
Smells like: Sensual jasmine and stirring ylang ylang, cypress and sweet palmarosa.
Turns your bath: a pleasant peach with some petals in it.
Best for: People who are excited for spring and take pictures of their baths and hang eucalytpus in them and stuff.
Yuzu and Cocoa
Smells like: Citrus, chocolate, cocoa, tonka, grapefruit and bergamot oils.
Turns your bath: Blood orange.
Best for: People who think Strawberries and Cream is too basic.