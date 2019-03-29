Which of Lush’s 54 New Bath Bombs Is the Bath Bomb for You?

Photo: courtesy of Lush

On March 29, 1989, a day after Stefani Germanotta turned 3, the Lush bath bomb was born in a garden shed in England. Today, it turns 30. Happy birthday, Bath Bomb!!!! In celebration of its Dirty 30, Lush decided to drop 54 new bath bombs — one for every year the bath bomb has existed plus 24 more for funsies. It’s an impressive mix of new-new fizzers, and oldies but goodies that were resurrected from the archives and given shiny, new outfits. Here, a handy guide to which new bath bomb you should get or gift to someone else who likes them, too, depending on your hopes, dreams, and desires.

Black Rose

Photo: courtesy of Lush

Smells like: Turkish rose, lemon, fair trade cocoa butter, and geranium leaves.

Turns your bath: Black, pink, and white with swirls.

Best for: People who like Neapolitan ice cream cakes, Lana Del Rey, anyone who gets random urges to listen to Evanescence sometimes.

Blackberry

Photo: courtesy of Lush

Smells like: “A sweet but earthy fragrance” and woody olibanum.

Turns your bath: Really, really purple.

Best for: People who sometimes think they want to maybe try purple drank but don’t want to actually try purple drank.

Blue Skies and Fluffy White Clouds

Photo: courtesy of Lush

Smells like: Patchouli, frankincense, and spicy cinnamon leaf oil.

Turns your bath: Cloudy white and sky-blue blue.

Best for: People who are really literal, and probably John Mayer.

Bom Perignon

Photo: courtesy of Lush

Smells like: Grapefruit and tangerine oils, and Champagne.

Turns your bath: Cloudy and fizzy.

Best for: People who’ve always wanted to recreate this scene from the “Naughty Girl” music video but just haven’t come across a giant Champagne glass yet; Drake.

Calavera

Photo: courtesy of Lush

Smells like: Spicy olibanum, lime and neroli oil, marigold petals, and “dancing souls.”

Turns your bath: Slime green with hints of pink.

Best for: Anyone who’s thought about getting slimed but doesn’t want to actually get slimed.

Chocomint

Photo: courtesy of Lush

Smells like: Mint-chocolate ice cream, spearmint, cocoa butter, and almond oil.

Turns your bath: Swirly, millennial pink.

Best for: People who like to eat mint-chocolate ice cream, Junior Mints, Thin Mints, Andes Creme de Menthes, and toothpaste.

Deep Sleep

Photo: courtesy of Lush

Smells like: Lavender, Roman chamomile flowers, and neroli.

Turns your bath: Lavender.

Best for: Insomniacs who have nothing better to do while they’re up at night; people who aren’t afraid of accidentally falling asleep in baths.

Fairy Jasmine

Photo: courtesy of Lush

Smells like: Relaxing jasmine, ylang ylang, and vetivert oil.

Turns your bath: Whatever your bath water looks like, but sparklier.

Best for: Anyone who’s missed Fairy Jasmine all this time.

Fairy Trumpets

Photo: courtesy of Lush

Smells like: Honeysuckle, chamomile, and orange flower.

Turns your bath: Very yellow, like a Peep, with “popping candy crackles like enchanting whispers.”

Best for: People who rely on podcasts playing in the background so as to feel less alone.

Figaro Figaro

Photo: courtesy of Lush

Smells like: Peppermint, sage, thyme, and eucalyptus oil.

Turns your bath: Really red and into an aromatic, steamy throat lozenge.

For: People who talk too much, yell a lot; anyone with a sore throat right now.

Flower Power

Photo: courtesy of Lush

Smells like: Honeysuckle, verdant meadowsweet, and soothing sunflower.

Turns your bath: Really cloudy.

Best for: People who want to feel like they are steeping themselves in a huge cup of flowery tea.

Fruity Giant Bombshell

Photo: courtesy of Lush

Smells like: Citrus slice, bergamot, and cassia oil.

Turns your bath: Sunset orange-yellow, with orange slices floating in it.

Best for: People who want to feel like they’re sitting in a huge glass of sangria.

Geo Phyzz

Photo: courtesy of Lush

Smells like: Hawaiian sea salt, oak moss, pine, seaweed absolute, and cypress oil.

Turns your bath: Very, very green.

Best for: People who miss Captain Planet, people who shop at REI, people who want to celebrate St. Patrick’s day in their own private way year-round.

Geode

Photo: courtesy of Lush

Smells like: Popping candy, pearl lustre, lavender absolute, and bergamot.

Turns your bath: Rose gold or really light orange depending on how you look at it.

Best for: People who are really into crystals.

Ginger Ninja

Photo: courtesy of Lush

Smells like: Sicilian red mandarin, bergamot oil, and ginger that “disappears in a flash of popping candy.”

Turns your bath: Copper.

Best for: People who like surprises and being startled by inanimate objects.

Golden Pear

Photo: courtesy of Lush

Smells like: Cardamom oil, spiced fruits, zesty Brazilian orange oil, woody, and pear.

Turns your bath: Peach, orange, pink and creamsicle colors.

Best for: People who like pears, but the color of peaches better.

Goldrush

Photo: courtesy of Lush

Smells like: Cocoa, shea butter, geranium, grapefruit, and rosemary.

Turns your bath: Really, really blue.

Best for: People who enjoy the periodic table of elements, so much so that they have a framed poster of it somewhere.

Groovy Kind of Love

Photo: courtesy of Lush

Smells like: Rosewood, bergamot, and ylang ylang oil.

Turns your bath: RAINBOW!

Best for: People who eat Lucky Charms, people who were cool with those weird rainbow bagels that were trending for a hot sec.

Harajuku

Photo: courtesy of Lush

Smells like: Bubble gum, Brazilian orange oil, balsamic benzoin resinoid, and sugary vanilla.

Turns your bath: Yellow, pink, fuchsia, and red.

Best for: People who miss Baskin Robbins rainbow sherbet and/or Ariana Grande’s tattoo.

Hi Ho Silver

Photo: courtesy of Lush

Smells like: Almond oil, cocoa and shea butters, a blend of citrus, and olibanum.

Turns your bath: Lavender with a reflective silver sheen.

Best for: People who enjoy the periodic table of elements and never got the Ariana Grande–inspired bath bomb.

Honey I Washed the Kids

Photo: courtesy of Lush

Smells like: Butterscotch, fair trade organic cocoa butter, extra virgin olive oil, and aloe vera.

Turns your bath: Big Bird yellow.

Best for: People who have kids to wash.

Hulder

Photo: courtesy of Lush

Smells like: Sea salt, Cypress and elemi oil, sweet tangerine oil, davana oil.

Turns your bath: Forest and jade green and white.

Best for: People who like crystals but like green water better than orange. water.

Kappa

Photo: courtesy of Lush

Smells like: Oak moss, lemon oil, cucumber, and coconut.

Turns your bath: Teal, aqua, and green.

Best for: Honestly, after reading this Wikipedia page, probably no one.

Karma Yantra

Photo: courtesy of Lush

Smells like: Patchouli, pine, orange oil, lemongrass, and spicy elemi oil.

Turns your bath: Yellow and the shade of Tang mix.

Best for: People who love geometry; anyone looking for some solid tattoo ideas.

Kitsune

Photo: courtesy of Lush

Smells like: Sicilian red mandarin, earthy patchouli, and cedarwood oil.

Turns your bath: Tangerine and amber.

Best for: People who like foxes or croissants shaped like fox heads.



Lavender Giant Bombshell

Photo: courtesy of Lush

Smells like: Chamomile, lavender, and rose.

Turns your bath: White and full of petals that are inside the hallow shell.

Best for: People who are down with potpourri.

Lucky Cat

Photo: courtesy of Lush

Smells like: Jasmine, neroli, and ylang ylang.

Turns your bath: Orange-y yellow with a hint of dark pink.

Best for: People with cats that hang out in the bathroom watch them pee; anyone who’s unlucky.

Magic

Photo: courtesy of Lush

Smells like: Basil marjoram, parsley, and peppermint.

Turns your bath: Dark blue and indigo.

Best for: Witches, obviously.

Magma

Photo: courtesy of Lush

Smells like: Spicy cinnamon, peppermint leaf, and menthol.

Turns your bath: Orange and red, like lava.

Best for: Anyone that has a cold right now.

Marshmallow World

Photo: courtesy of Lush

Smells like: Vanilla scented with a touch of strawberry, sugar.

Turns your bath: Fuchsia and millennial pink with some yellow.

Best for: People who like sugar and Courtney Love, who eats fresh cake every day.

Melusine

Photo: courtesy of Lush

Smells like: Sweet lemony litsea cubeba, bergamot oil, olibanum carrageenan extract.

Turns your bath: Seaweed salad green.

Best for: Mermaids who want to be left alone.



Moon Spell

Photo: courtesy of Lush

Smells like: Carrageenan extract and Brazilian orange oil.

Turns your bath: Lavender and blue when you press the two halves together under water.

Best for: People who need to be in control of everything, including their bath bomb fizz.

Ne Worry Pas

Photo: courtesy of Lush

Smells like: “Comforting” jasmine, bergamot, and cedarwood.

Turns your bath: Mostly white with a trickle of purple.

Best for: Anyone who’s thirsty for a hug and human contact, but has to settle for a bath instead.

Peng

Photo: courtesy of Lush

Smells like: a Smoky but citrus blend of lemony litsea cubeba, rosewood and sandalwood.

Turns your bath: Peach, yellow, and pink, like an Instagram sunset.

Best for: People who Instagram sunsets.

Pirates of the Carrageenan

Photo: courtesy of Lush

Smells like: Pimento berry, ginger, sandalwood, and patchouli.

Turns your bath: Lime, slime, and seafoam greens.

Best for: People who are still super into pirates.

Royalty

Photo: courtesy of Lush

Smells like: Jasmine, sandalwood, and soya milk.

Turns your bath: Orange, burnt orange, lime green and thick.

Best for: People who like thick baths.

Sea Salt Giant Bombshell

Photo: courtesy of Lush

Smells like: Herbaceous lavender, woody olibanum, spicy myrrh and salt.

Turns your bath: Cerulean and salty.

Best for: People who like salty baths.

Seaweed Giant Bombshell

Photo: courtesy of Lush

Smells like: Kombu, bladderwrack, and sea lettuce, and sodium alginate.

Turns your bath: Robin Egg’s blue with seaweed chunks floating in it.

Best for: People who like salty baths with some character.

Shijimi Butterfly

Photo: courtesy of Lush

Smells like: Lavender and chamomile blossoms.

Turns your bath: Cerulean and sky blue.

Best for: People who are over the orb shape in general.

So White

Photo: courtesy of Lush

Smells like: Apple and rose.

Turns your bath: Completely white.

Best for: The 2015 Oscars.

Splash

Photo: courtesy of Lush

Smells like: Neroli and lime.

Turns your bath: Robin Egg’s blue.

Best for: People who like to toss or throw their bath bombs rather than drop or place them.

Star Spell

Photo: courtesy of Lush

Smells like: Citrusy bergamot, buchu, and lemon.

Turns your bath: Glittery coral.

Best for: The same kind of people who like Moon Spell but prefer warm colors opposed to cool ones.

Strawberries and Cream

Photo: courtesy of Lush

Smells like: Strawberry powder and black pepper oil.

Turns your bath: Pale pink with a hint of yellow.

Best for: People who like to share because this is a sandwiched bath bomb with stuff in the middle that you can split. Also people who like strawberries and cream.

Sushi

Photo: courtesy of Lush

Smells like: Brazilian orange and Sicilian mandarin oil.

Turns your bath: White with some orange-y red in the middle.

Best for: Anyone who calls sushi “sush.”

Tadaima Okaeri

Photo: courtesy of Lush

Smells like: Sandalwood, tonka absolute, sweet vanilla and freshly baked cinnamon buns.

Turns your bath: Beige, yellow, and orange.

Best for: People who think Cinnabun is the best smell on earth.

Tea and Sympathy

Photo: courtesy of Lush

Smells like: Chamomile and olibanum.

Turns your bath: Really, really pale sage with some white.

Best for: Anyone who is drinking tea right now.

Tender Is the Night

Photo: courtesy of Lush

Smells like: Ylang ylang, vanilla, and jasmine.

Turns your bath: Pepto Bismol pink, but prettier.

Best for: Flirts.

The Comforter

Photo: courtesy of Lush

Smells like: Cassis, blackcurrant, bergamot oil, and cypress oil.

Turns your bath: A nice raspberry color.

Best for: Anyone who has ever won a Razzie.

The Olive Branch

Photo: courtesy of Lush

Smells like: Bergamot, lemon, Sicilian red mandarin, and orange flower absolute.

Turns your bath: Coral, pink, and orange.

Best for: People who miss Hi-C.

Turmeric Latte

Photo: courtesy of Lush

Smells like: Chocolate, coffee, vanilla, coconut milk powder, and turmeric.

Turns your bath: Light yellow and gold.

Best for: People who like turmeric lattes.

Yog Nog

Photo: courtesy of Lush

Smells like: Cocoa butter, shea butter, spicy clove, ylang ylang.

Turns your bath: Mustard-y yellow.

Best for: Freaks who miss winter.

Yokozuna

Photo: courtesy of Lush

Smells like: Clove leaf oil, salted, smoky caramel, and syrupy tonka.

Turns your bath: Orange and yellow.

Best for: Pouring one out for the real-life Yokozuna.

Youki Hi

Photo: courtesy of Lush

Smells like: Sensual jasmine and stirring ylang ylang, cypress and sweet palmarosa.

Turns your bath: a pleasant peach with some petals in it.

Best for: People who are excited for spring and take pictures of their baths and hang eucalytpus in them and stuff.

Yuzu and Cocoa

Photo: courtesy of Lush

Smells like: Citrus, chocolate, cocoa, tonka, grapefruit and bergamot oils.

Turns your bath: Blood orange.

Best for: People who think Strawberries and Cream is too basic.