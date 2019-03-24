Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of March 25

Lady Gaga, an Aries Photo-Illustration: by Preeti Kinha; Photos Getty

The sun in Aries continues to offer an energy that’s bold and assertive, but on Tuesday, Venus moves into Pisces, offering a vision of love that is tender and forgiving, boundless and wise. Your will might be unstoppable, but underneath it, your heart is still soft. On Thursday, Mercury stations direct, also in Pisces, and some of the problems that have felt knotted tight around you might loosen again. Can you feel your imagination become powerful and clear again? Can you feel your intuition lighting up inside you?

Aries Weekly Horoscope

You can feel your true and original fire rising up inside you, this week. You can feel your energies realigning, your compass pointing north again. All this power has the potential to overflow, and you might find yourself acting before you’ve made a plan, speaking before you’ve thought things through. You might find yourself telling the truth before you’re quite ready to, and this is okay. You can take the first steps before planning the full route, and you won’t end up lost. You can act from your bright beating heart, and then deal with anything that comes.

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Even your headiest, most powerful desires go dormant sometimes, curling up inside your chest to sleep for the winter or retreating to a gentle and softly-lit space at the very bottom of your mind. This week, you might be surprised to find your desire waking up again; you might be surprised to feel it stretch its limbs and start making demands. It’s your choice how you’ll respond—you can leap into action, or you can slowly make a plan, or you can do your best to resist its call—just know that ignoring it won’t make it go away just yet.

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Even during a long cold season, even during a harsh white winter, there’s still growth happening. There are still changes going on somewhere deep within you, somewhere deep beneath the surface of the earth — they’re just harder to see. You’ve been learning and you’ve been growing, even if it feels like you don’t have any proof, like you don’t have anything to show for it at all. But this week, finally, everything might start to bloom at once. And even if it appears sudden to other people, you know the truth: that you’ve been working hard for a long, long time.

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Maybe for a while now you’ve felt buffeted by forces outside your control –maybe for the past month, or all winter, or for longer still. You’ve felt victim to heavy undercurrents of other people’s power, other people’s emotions, other people’s greed. And while you don’t have to fight against every force that’s ever harmed you, this week, you will have the strength and the energy to act in your own best interest, to live your own life on purpose. You can practice living as though the future is now, as though you’re already free.

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Maybe it’s felt like you’ve been freezing to death, or like you’ve been trapped in a leaky, drafty room, or like the sun hasn’t shone on you for years. And it’s hard to live a full life when you’re always busy trying to keep warm, when you’re always searching for scraps of light. This week, though, some warmth might finally start coming back. This week, the sunlight might finally reach your skin. And maybe the change is an external one, an effect of the world’s continued motion, but maybe it’s your own energies, too, reigniting after a difficult spell.

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Going into this week, try to be prepared to make some kind of mistake. This might make you afraid, but it doesn’t have to. It won’t be the kind of mistake that will ruin your life, the kind to destroy all the structures you’ve been carefully building. Rather, this just means that this is a week for courage, for doing things for the first time. This is a week for stretching and learning, for living just at the edge of your range. You’re allowed to live before you really know how—it’s the only way to do anything at all.

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Even in the middle of a season of bright golden confidence, your desires might feel like they’re still a little soft, or unsure, still turning backwards to gaze into the past. Don’t beat yourself up too much if the forward-moving springtime energy hasn’t entirely grabbed hold of you yet. Don’t expect yourself to be fully aligned with everyone around you all the time. You don’t have to shrug off all nostalgia or all doubt, if these things haven’t quite finished with you. You don’t have to rush into the future if there’s still something here waiting to be finished.

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

You’ve gotten accustomed to moving quietly, or speaking subtly, or navigating the world like it’s a long and twisting maze. So it might throw you off your balance, this week, if the people around you stop playing by the same set of complicated, unwritten rules and begin acting boldly and directly instead. Straightforwardness can feel like some fresh kind of trick, but try to trust that sometimes people are just telling you the truth. Sometimes, their desires are exactly as simple as they say. And if you’re feeling particularly brave, you’re allowed to say exactly what you mean, too.

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

You’ve been learning for what feels like an eternity—replaying and investigating every decision or mistake you’ve ever made, or seeking the root of every desire you’ve ever felt, or dredging up every shame to see what it’s made of. It’s a worthy pursuit, and you’ve come to understand so much about yourself this way. You’ll learn more in the future, but for now, it’s a time to stop learning lessons and just forgive yourself. Knowing everything you know, you still have the opportunity to love yourself, fully, right now.

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

In a strange way it can be comforting to limit yourself to wanting only what seems reasonable—it’s a way to keep from being disappointed, or a way to feel a bit more control over a world in endless motion. This week, though, is a week to let your feelings be a little bit less practical. It isn’t wrong to want a beautiful life, a beautiful world, a beautiful future. It isn’t wrong feel desire so strong, so bright, that the glare from it makes you squint. You don’t have toil for a whole lifetime to deserve good things.

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

It can feel like a weird kind of double life, sometimes, to live simultaneously in the total wild freedom of your own head and the tight constraints of the physical world. Your thoughts are so free and rebellious and true, but your life here on earth feels constrained and hemmed in at every turn, by power and cruelty and greed. Dreaming so intensely while seeing so clearly can feel like a curse, but this week, it can be more like fuel. You know what real freedom looks like, and you’re moving closer to it all the time.

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Maybe you’ve been waiting to feel brave enough before you take your one big action. Maybe you’ve been waiting to feel the fire of certainty inside you before you take your big wild risk. This week, stop waiting. Maybe you’ll feel the courage you need, but even if you don’t, that’s okay. You don’t need to feel brave before you can move. Sometimes, it’s only after the fact that you can look back and see how much courage you acted with. This week, trust that the fire is in you already, whether or not you can feel it yet.

Get Madame Clairevoyant every week. Email Terms & Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.

Read March 18’s weekly horoscope. April 1’s weekly horoscope is coming soon.