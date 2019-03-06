Mario Batali Has Given Up Ownership of His Restaurants

Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Fast Company

Fifteen months after allegations first came out against chef Mario Batali accusing him of sexual harassment, assault, and even rape, the 58-year-old has given up his stake in his restaurant empire as well as his shares in Italian food market Eataly.

According to a report in the Times, papers were finalized today, and the new B&B Hospitality Group (formerly Bastianich and Batali Hospitality Group) will be led by Tanya Bastianich Manuali, the younger sister of co-founder Joe Bastianich, who told the Times that Batali “will no longer profit from the restaurants in any way, shape or form.” Additionally, chefs Nancy Silverton and Lidia Bastianich have been elevated to partner positions, while shares of the company were purchased by Melissa Rodgriguez and Jeff Katz, the head chef and general manager at the group’s flagship restaurant, Del Posto.

“I have reached an agreement with Joe and no longer have any stake in the restaurants we built together,” Batali said in a statement to the Times. “I wish him the best of luck in the future.”

Batali was supposed to give up his stake in the hospitality group on July 1 after a 60 Minutes report brought the story to national attention and revealed that the NYPD was actively investigating the chef. (No charges were ultimately filed against Batali.) It’s unclear why the buyout process took as long as it did, but in an email to employees, the Bastianich siblings thanked their staff for “your dedication to your craft and colleagues through a challenging year,” promising that they would focus on “providing a culture that empowers each and every one of you to grow and develop in your career.”

Eat like the experts. Sign up for the Grub Street newsletter. Email Terms & Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.