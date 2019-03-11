Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Exchanged a Friendly Kiss

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton. Photo: RICHARD POHLE/AFP/Getty Images

The endless tabloid speculation about whether or not Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are feuding was temporarily put to rest (again) on Monday. The duchesses and their royal husbands, attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday, where they were snapped exchanging a double-cheeked kiss — a gesture many saw as additional proof that widely circulated rumors of infighting among the two royals are not true.

The story of a feud first emerged toward the end of 2018, when it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be moving out of Kensington Palace. Following that news, the two couples were seldom seen in public together — they were photographed once at a Christmas church service. In 2019 the two couples were not spotted together until the beginning of March, when they attended a royal party for Prince Charles.

Hopefully this warm embrace will mean that the tabloid speculation will chill out for a while, though that seems unlikely. But, if the duchesses do keep attending public events together, it will give us more opportunities to admire incredible outfits. Kate wore a bright red Catherine Walker coat, which she previously wore on a trip to New Zealand in 2014, and Meghan wore Victoria Beckham.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle. Photo: RICHARD POHLE/AFP/Getty Images

Kate will also reportedly host a British sort-of-baby-shower for Meghan sometime soon, according to an unnamed royals source, following her star-studded New York City celebration. Let’s hope there will be more great coats and warm greetings at that event too.

