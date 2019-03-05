Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Had a Fancy Reunion

Meghan Markle at Buckingham Palace. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stepped out on Tuesday for a very fancy reception at Buckingham Palace. Joined by their husbands, Prince Harry and Prince William, the duchesses were on hand for an event hosted by Queen Elizabeth that marked Prince Charles’s 50th official year as the Prince of Wales.

The reception was the first time we saw the so-called “Fab Four” in the same place at the same time since they were photographed attending church together at Sandringham on Christmas. The Mirror reports that at the reception celebrating the anniversary of Prince Charles’s investiture as the Prince of Wales, Meghan wore a coat by Amanda Wakeley, a clutch by Wilbur & Gussie, pumps by Paul Andrew, and Birks earrings. Kate wore a beautiful, pale blue dress for the occasion.

Today Her Majesty The Queen hosted a reception to mark the 50th Anniversary of the Investiture of The Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace.

See @ClarenceHouse for updates. pic.twitter.com/oy2KnaLD47 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 5, 2019

Kate Middleton at Buckingham Palace.

And both couples had been busy since their last sighting together. Meghan and Prince Harry are gearing up for the birth of their first child and a big move to Frogmore Cottage; they both visited a number of charities (including an animal welfare organization where Meghan was spotted cuddling with dogs); she, of course, had a lovely baby shower in New York City, hosted by Serena Williams; and they also took a brief royal tour of Morocco, among other things.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Buckingham Palace. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

Similarly, Kate and Prince William have done charity work; had a glam night at the BAFTAS; spoken with moms and new dads about parenting; had a royal visit to Northern Ireland (where Kate pulled a pint while wearing Missoni); and Kate said something extremely British that made the world think perhaps she wants a fourth child. This was all as the Cambridges and Sussexes reportedly got ready to split their royal courts.

Kate Middleton at Buckingham Palace.

Let’s hope for another fancy reunion sometime soon.

