Kensington Palace Weighs in on the Latest Royal Baby Story

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry inch closer and closer to becoming parents (their baby is due in late April, so soon!), a lot of people are clamoring to find out as many details as possible: Do they know the baby’s sex? How are they going to raise this kid? It’s not surprising that a number of reports touching on these questions have surfaced — but Kensington Palace has issued a rare statement denying one such report.

Vanity Fair had a report last week that Meghan told friends about how she was planning to raise the baby. A source told Vanity Fair : “She said they plan to raise their child with a fluid approach to gender and they won’t be imposing any stereotypes.” However, after the story was picked up by multiple outlets, a spokesperson for Kensington Palace told Hello: “This story is totally false.” In an editor’s note, Vanity Fair explained: “Some outlets leapt to the conclusion that the Sussexes were planning to raise their child ‘gender fluid’ — a claim Vanity Fair never made.”

Also last week, Us Weekly reported that the Duchess of Sussex told friends her recent fancy baby shower in New York City that she was expecting a boy. Yet, “sources close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex” told Elle.com that, while Prince Harry and Meghan have apparently found out the sex of their baby, they aren’t telling the public.

And so, it’s clear: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are (understandably) keeping this information under wraps. Perhaps this is a good reminder that the baby will be born in a few short weeks, so we’ll know soon enough.

This post has been updated throughout to reflect Kensington Palace’s denial.

