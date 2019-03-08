Meghan Markle Isn’t a Big Fan of Twitter

Meghan Markle. Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle deleted all her personal social media accounts prior to her wedding to Prince Harry last year, and from the looks of it, she has no desire to turn back.

The Duchess of Sussex made an appearance at a panel discussion for International Women’s Day at King’s College in London, where, according to People, she said that she said that she stays off Twitter in order to avoid negativity.

“My personal decision is to not to feed into negativity and be more cause-driven, action-based,” she said when asked if she looks at the social media site. “For me it’s a tricky one, because I’m not part of any of that. I don’t look at it. Sorry, no. For me that is my personal preference. But I do read The Economist.“ (The panel discussion was moderated by Anne McElvoy, an editor at The Economist.)

She added that she seeks out “journalism that’s really covering things that are going to make an impact,” pointing to a piece that she said she had recently read in The Economist about Tanzania.

“Things like that, that are really talking about how the role of women is really shifting and changing,” she said. “That’s key. Focus your energy there and not on the stuff that is perhaps muddling you.”

Meghan already deals with a lot of negativity as it is, so we can’t say we blame her for not wanting to dive into the cesspool that social media can be, though she is sadly missing out on some good memes.

