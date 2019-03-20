The New World of Highly Focused Micro-Workouts

T h e T o e s

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Stretch*d (27 W. 20th St.), a studio entirely focused on stretching and elongating various parts of the body, opened in May.

The Benefits: Stretch*d offers two toe-specific exercises: webbing, in which a practitioner slowly separates each toe, and toe flexing, wherein the toes are pulled up and back. Both are meant to support overall foot health and combat arthritis, according to Stretch*d co-founder (and SLT founder) Amanda Freeman. “We put a lot of wear and tear on our feet,” she says, “via exercise and the shoes we wear — which are generally not the best, foot-wise. Toe health impacts foot health, and foot health impacts everything else: from your back, to your legs, to your knees, to your core.” Plus, she says, well-stretched toes can improve balance.

