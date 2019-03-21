5 Women Try Sephora’s Best-Reviewed Lip Balm

Photo: Courtesy of the Retailer

Is this the fanciest ChapStick you’ll ever use? According to Sephora reviewers, it might be. Laneige’s Lip Sleeping Mask is one of the retailer’s best-reviewed products, with nearly 5,000 five-star reviews. Despite the complicated name, this is really just a luxurious lip balm that you can smear over your lips prior to going to sleep. Here’s what five Cut staffers thought of the product and whether it lives up to the hype.

Kelly Conaboy, writer-at-large

Oh my God, I love the Laneige lip mask. I love everything about it. I love its pink container. I love its pink applicator wand. I love its translucent pink balm. While it’s on, it feels like a more heavy-duty version of Vaseline, and it smells slightly fruity. As the name suggests, it’s meant to be worn at nighttime while you sleep. You could potentially wear a little just as a regular lip balm, but I think it’s too thick and waxy to pull off this move regularly.

The pot is small, but you only need a little bit to cover your lips in a way that feels generous. In my experience, I’ve still had a little bit left on my lips when I’ve woken up after putting it on, which seems like a miracle. And it works! The next morning my lips are softer and somehow feel more plump. It’s great. Thank you, lip mask.

Madeleine Aggeler, staff writer

This mask smells great, like berries, although if you lick a bit off the applicator, it tastes like nothing. The first night I applied it, I worried that the nourishing, glossy goo would end up all over my pillow, my face, and my dog, who sleeps in my bed with me even though I know she shouldn’t. But in the morning the goo seemed to have absorbed into my lips, and I couldn’t find any traces of it on my pillow.

Did my lips feel more moisturized than usual? Not notably, nor did I notice much “plumping”. But they weren’t drier and thinner either, which is good. I’ve been using it for a week now, because even though I’m not sure if it’s doing anything, I absolutely love smearing products over my face before bed.

Erika Allen, culture editor

Even though I think that the berry scent of this mask is gross, I really like it overall! The little pink tub, the spatula, and the fact that they call it a “lip sleeping mask” are all a little bit fancy. Applying it makes me feel like a person who has a multistep nighttime skin-care routine, which is not how I feel when I use only Aquaphor.

I actually believe that this makes my lips look smoother and nicer, but it didn’t keep them feeling that way all day. I started putting a little bit of face oil on my lips under it, which I think helps. Plus it means I actually do have a prolonged, multistep, nighttime skin-care routine now.

Lisa Ryan, senior writer

I tend to overuse lip balm. The second my lips feel even a little dry, I whip out the free lip balm I got at the eye doctor or break into my latest multipack of ChapStick I picked up at the drugstore. And every night before I go to bed, I coat my mouth in layers and layers of the stuff. I can’t get enough of it.

But that’s why I was so eager to try this. Could this mask cure my need for excessive lip balm? Well, yes and no. I put it on overnight and it just felt like fancier, nicer lip balm — like a luxurious hug for my lips. When I woke up and wiped it off, my lips were smooth as ever. But despite how great this mask worked, it’s still early spring in New York City, which means the air is dry and it’s still upsettingly cold out so my lips will continue to feel dry. I’ll keep using lip balm excessively for the next few weeks, but I’m glad I have this as an overnight solution.

Diana Tsui, senior market editor

One of the downsides of being bedridden with a terrible cold is having to blow your nose every five seconds. It turned my entire face into a peeling, dry mess, but this stuff soothed it. Now that I’m better, though, I’m finding it a bit too rich.

A little goes a long way with this mask. I found the little application wand applied too much product; it was easier just to use my finger. And the smell wasn’t my favorite — it reminded me of overly sweet strawberry candy. I didn’t notice any plumping, but it did smooth away the rough patches that accumulated throughout my cold.

I’ll most likely save it for winter use — I can see it coming in handy during my snowboarding trips in sub-zero temps.

