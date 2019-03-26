This Company Is Making a Case for Summer Cashmere

Photo: Courtesy of Naadam

Would you dare to wear cashmere in the summer? Of course, nobody wants to spend the day sweating through a thick layer of goat wool. But sustainable cashmere brand Naadam has developed a warm-weather fabric that you could wear well into July. They’re calling it Ultra Thin cashmere, and as the name implies, the fabric is super light — think of linen, but not as abrasive or as easily wrinkled.

Each piece in the Ultra Thin line is ribbed to frame your silhouette. The collection includes almost every basic imaginable, from long-sleeved cardigans to a jumpsuit in colors like black, taupe, pale yellow, and powder blue. (All the items are supposed to be mixed-and-matched, so the shades in the collection go nicely together.)

Because the brand uses a direct-to-consumer business model, it’s more affordable than you’d expect; prices start at $75 for the tanks and go up to $195 for the long-sleeved cardigan dress. Scroll below to see more pieces and shop your favorites.

